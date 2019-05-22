Latest News Editor's Choice


Africa's greatest resource is its young people

Africa's greatest resource is its young people, with their energy, creativity, and resilience. The 21st century could produce an African renaissance if governments and their development partners prioritize in investing in people, especially the youth. Ensuring that Africa's youthful population is healthy, educated and well-equipped for the  future is the best way to eradicate poverty in Africa and contribute to the world's stability and prosperity.

Although economic liberalization in Africa's economies is greater than ever before, there are signs that many have reached a "freedom plateau" where they will remain unless and until third-generation economic reforms are implemented. All is needed are policies which
will never be toxic for business regulation. Transparency is the cornerstone in nation-building. Many Life solutions are practical not intellectual but to adhere to the “Constitution”.

I believe that Africa tariff-free access to a huge and unified market will encourage manufacturers and service providers to leverage economies of scale; an increase in demand will instigate an increase in production,  which in turn will lower unit costs. Consumers will pay less for products and services as businesses expand operations and hire additional employees. We look to gain more industrial and value-added jobs in Africa because of intra-African trade.
 
Empowering its not always giving money or resources but its open door or policy which will create room for  youth to discover there potential. Youth are not security threat but are leaders of tomorrow. Youth need to be involved in nation building and programs that seek to improve there well being. In targeting youth duty bearers we have to ensure there is gender equity and quality so that there are no disparities in our programs. Lets blend elders and youth in our governments in Africa. Youth alone can cause discord also elders can't do it alone you need youth because they still have energy and fresh minds and zeal for work.

A young man based in Africa with ambition and passion to see Africa betterment has been nominated to participate at ILAPI - Institute for Liberty & Policy Innovation 2019 in Ghana as from 12J une 2019 is appealing for assistance of air-ticket to go and attend the event from well wishers,pan Africans ,Companies etc.Those interested to assist the young man .You can send an email to rebuildafrica1@gmail.com


Enos Denhere is a freelance journalist based in Zimbabwe. He can be contacted on email enosdenhere@gmail.com Call/app +263773894975

Source - Enos Denhere
