Taking it to the next level were the brave ZHRO Activists at 429 The Strand on a bright and sunny Wednesday 22nd of May 2019. The group met, pleasantries were exchanged, then the discussions quickly turned to the news that four Human Rights Activists had been arrested at Harare's International Airport. "We have to continue," said Mr Reuben Waretsa when referring to the protests outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London.Concern for those arrested in Zimbabwe on trumped up charges of trying to overthrow the Government was shared by all present. The fact that the same thing could happen to those regularly protesting outside the Zimbabwe embassy in London was reiterated by Mr Phillip Mahlahla. Rashiwe Bayisayi one of the ZHRO leaders initially led the song and dance which on this day had raised noise levels.The volume, of the singing and protests was increased and seemed to be taken to the next level. Sometimes without any instruments the group seemed extremely eager to make their voices heard. The passers-by could not help but look on in amazement. Some members of the British public who happened to be walking past, offered to sign the petitions book that was on the table in support of the ZHRO organisation. Half way through, Mr Kingstone Jambawo and Mr Ebson Chigwendere spoke briefly about the upcoming national meeting of ZHRO activists. The plans were said to be at an advanced stage with proposed travel arrangements soon to be broadcasted leaving just the venue and date to be finalised.After the break, the protest continued until it was brought to an end by one of the ZHRO leaders Sarah Bayisayi. The group then saw a vehicle that looked like the Zimbabwe Ambassadors car arriving at the Embassy. All of a sudden they all got into the loud singing and chanting of anti ZANU PF songs. It seemed as though the recent arrest of Human rights activists in Zimbabwe and seeing a government representative in the Ambassador had spurred the group into what seemed like an impromptu encore of the Vigil Protest, with an unintended, and clearly unwanted front row seat for a special guest in the Zimbabwe Ambassador to the UK.The unwelcomeness of the Encore was characterised by the Ambassadors reluctance to stay and listen. He seemed to exit his vehicle and make his way into the Embassy in what seemed to be more than just a hurry. The protest then finally ended with some socialising and having a meeting in a local eatery and others making their way home.The next vigil at 429 The Strand is on the 29th of May 2019.To find out more or to join ZHRO please contact. Kingstone Jambawo 079 0486 1744 Sarah Bayisayi 07877287869 Phillip Mahlahla 07452828229