Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

6 hrs ago | Views
Praying is an event or a series of occurrences but worshipping is a way of life from dressing, eating to character and practices.

Most among us today are prayer warriors who are well known for that but do they worship The Most High in spirit and truth? An impromptu invitation to a fellow prayer warrior to go for midday prayers at a nearby Church would be met with, "But I can not go for prayers in this dress".

What is wrong with that dress, may be too short or the slit is too high. A vent too close to one's modest, are we walking in the way of the Word? Some hair do is made so weird that fellow congregants can not look elsewhere but only at the 'unique head'.

God's children let us dress in a way that would put the anti-Christ to shame. Attire that is our signature in Jesus Christ.

Let us be worshippers not only prayer warriors. Kind with words and virtuous in deeds and walks. Exposed mammary glands gives a wrong impression to those who see you and body-hugging clothing that show anatomical geography may extend an invitation for carnal knowledge.

Let your gait and outfits betray who you are, a child of God bought by the strongest currency, blood. Our children must learn to love not hate, charity should be part of our spiritual DNA.

As we pray for unity and peace in our country, Praise be to God.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

56 mins ago | 630 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 1627 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

4 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

4 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

5 hrs ago | 959 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

5 hrs ago | 4248 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

5 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

5 hrs ago | 2398 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

6 hrs ago | 1608 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 647 Views

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 819 Views

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

6 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

7 hrs ago | 2384 Views

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

7 hrs ago | 1285 Views

WATCH: Mbare illegal abortionist exposed

8 hrs ago | 1356 Views

America calls Mnangagwa to order

8 hrs ago | 9559 Views

Gun shots in Chitungwiza

9 hrs ago | 3774 Views

PHOTO: Friends of Zimbabwe march outside White House

9 hrs ago | 1618 Views

'Biti participated in drafting ZIDERA' - would have been smartest vs folly of rigged election

9 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Business sabotaging Zimbabwe economy

9 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Sir Wicknell to lose Gwanda solar project

9 hrs ago | 1508 Views

When is torrenting illegal?

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa's police ready to crush Thursday's mass uprising

10 hrs ago | 11928 Views

Magufuli heaps praises on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Now Zanu PF has MDC in pocket, can thugs 'walk the line between controlled greed and madness'

12 hrs ago | 2177 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe arrested again

12 hrs ago | 7472 Views

MISSING PERSON: Cleopas Nyoni

12 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracks whip on fuel sector

13 hrs ago | 2413 Views

Chamisa angers Zanu-PF with war drums

13 hrs ago | 2959 Views

Khupe allies lure Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 3324 Views

Court throws out Zivhu defamation claim

13 hrs ago | 529 Views

MDC rebels rewarded as loyalists booted out of power

13 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Mutodi pokes fun at 'hopeless' Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Henry Olonga mocks Zimbabwe cricket standards

13 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Chamisa short on methodology to take over power

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Kombi driver blames religion for passenger's death

13 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon loses plane

13 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Bright Matonga in court for fraud

13 hrs ago | 699 Views

Dabengwa: Zimbabwe's intelligence Czar

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Zapu lines up massive memorial for Dabengwa

14 hrs ago | 552 Views

2 women arrested over spate of armed robberies

14 hrs ago | 599 Views

Edcon to sell Edgars Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 869 Views

Chinese man found dead in Bulawayo house

14 hrs ago | 1261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days