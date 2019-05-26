Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

Opinion / National

Praying is an event or a series of occurrences but worshipping is a way of life from dressing, eating to character and practices.Most among us today are prayer warriors who are well known for that but do they worship The Most High in spirit and truth? An impromptu invitation to a fellow prayer warrior to go for midday prayers at a nearby Church would be met with, "But I can not go for prayers in this dress".What is wrong with that dress, may be too short or the slit is too high. A vent too close to one's modest, are we walking in the way of the Word? Some hair do is made so weird that fellow congregants can not look elsewhere but only at the 'unique head'.God's children let us dress in a way that would put the anti-Christ to shame. Attire that is our signature in Jesus Christ.Let us be worshippers not only prayer warriors. Kind with words and virtuous in deeds and walks. Exposed mammary glands gives a wrong impression to those who see you and body-hugging clothing that show anatomical geography may extend an invitation for carnal knowledge.Let your gait and outfits betray who you are, a child of God bought by the strongest currency, blood. Our children must learn to love not hate, charity should be part of our spiritual DNA.As we pray for unity and peace in our country, Praise be to God.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.