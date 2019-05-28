Opinion / National
Chamisa is a pure democrat
1 min ago | Views
Results of the just ended MDC Congress in the Midlands capital, Gweru is a clear vindication of democracy in the mainstream opposition party.
The party and its leader shows everybody that they have come of age during & after the Congress in that former rebels and antagonists got the nod to stand as candidates and won without any hassles, something taboo in the party of 19 years.
Source - Benny Gudo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.