Honorable Joseph Chinotimba is a hands on MP

Solely looking for academic persons and technocrats to fill key positions in government and parastatals has not helped our cause.Some of the alumni are armchair 'bosses' not leaders who get directly seized by the otherwise surmountable problems inhibiting economic growth.Indeed meetings are important for planning and strategizing but become a problem when bosses start to 'work meetings' with nothing to show for them. People want to see progress, electricity and water in our homes and trafficable roads.Some 'residuals' from the First Republic may also be responsible for hoisting the albatross onto the 'neck' of the economy in order to heap blame on leadership of the Second Republic.There are some 'performers' out there who have successfully started and grown their businesses to dizzy heights, people who can deliver and get the job done. Whether a cat is black or white is neither here nor there, so long it catches mice.Hon. Joseph Chinotimba is always at the receiving end of 'unschooled jokes' but the Hon. MP is one of the best performers, a hands on people's representative.The people of Buhera South are a blessed and happy lot, with an MP like Chinotimba, who needs a Pythagoras or Albert Einstein? The man is always there for his people, often with them. Roads repaired, schools assisted etc.Corrupt officials and non performers must be sidelined, real leaders lead by example with shoulder to the wheel.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.