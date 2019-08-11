Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

'Utilize your right to demonstrate' argue Chief Ndiweni - how naïve, there is lot more at stake here

11 secs ago | Views
"Nhlambabaloyi Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe  Ndiweni has urged the people of Zimbabwe to utilize their constitutional right to demonstrate and petition on the 16th of August 2019. Ndiweni said Zimbabweans must bring out their families and make it a peaceful, legal family day that engages the government," reported Zimeye.

With the country in total economic meltdown there is a crying need for the country to seek a lasting solution to the country's political paralysis resulting from the culture of rigging elections and forcing the nation to be stuck with this corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous Zanu-PF regime.

With unemployment now a nauseating 90%; health care all but completely collapsed; the country facing shortage of food, fuel and medicine; inflation is now 500% and so the hyperinflation of 2008 is clearly back; etc.; etc. There is no doubt that Zimbabwe is sitting at the very edge of a dangerous precipice. The country is in real danger of sliding into economic chaos and political and social instability comparable to what we see in Somalia, Libya, etc.

Time is running out! And I see these street protest as a way of reminding those ruling the country to wake up and do something.

A lot more people would come out and join in these public protests if they were convinced the solution MDC leaders are calling for would bring about the desired democratic change and economic recovery.

MDC are calling for National Transition Authority comprising themselves and Zanu-PF. This is what we had before in the form of the 2008 to 2013 GNU, that failed to get even one reform implemented in five years despite SADC leaders' best efforts. What is there to suggest this NTA will do any better.

There is a real danger of this Zanu-PF regime using brute force to deny the people their right to protest but people would have risked their life and limb just as they have risked the same to vote. The real tragedy here is that their efforts and sacrifices in the past have all failed to produce the desired changes.

The demonstrations, like voting, should not be just about exercising one's right to protest, but more significantly to have one's concerns addressed.

It is very disappointing that the people have risked life and limb to elect Nelson Chamisa and his MDC friends into power for the sole purpose they would bring about the democratic changes the nation has been dying for. In 20 years, they have failed to deliver even one change.

Tomorrow MDC is calling on the people of Zimbabwe to support the party's demand for a power sharing arrangement with Zanu-PF, an arrangement that will do nothing to do nothing to end the country's political and economic mess. Indeed, an arrangement that will stop the appointment of an independent administration that would have otherwise implemented the reforms. It is not in the ordinary Zimbabwean's interest to support a solution that only seeks to retain the political status quo. Indeed, it is dumb!


Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa scoffs at police 'weapons discovery'

35 mins ago | 141 Views

Commissioners to investigate Obert Mpofu named

40 mins ago | 306 Views

Mater Dei Hospital School of Nursing

53 mins ago | 116 Views

Beit Trust Scholarship application now open for Zimbabwean candidates

56 mins ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa begs to Chamisa to call off protests

1 hr ago | 600 Views

Mnangagwa top aide implicates Cabinet Secretary in duty-free vehicle import ring

1 hr ago | 346 Views

WATCH: Chiyangwa 'Futumuka Fulengenge' prepares for a fight

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mashonaland West chief lands officer arrested

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mnangagwa's govt worried by alleged abductions

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Chief Ndiweni convicted

2 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Perence Shiri to be taken to court?

3 hrs ago | 748 Views

Mnangagwa warned against deploying army

3 hrs ago | 2417 Views

AUDIO: Chamisa sends a message to Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party statement on MDC demonstrations

4 hrs ago | 1314 Views

ZEC Commissioner Qhubani Moyo gets top post

5 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Mugabe's grave completed

5 hrs ago | 7986 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

5 hrs ago | 749 Views

'The world is watching Zimbabwe' ex-British Ambassador says

5 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Bosso's Denzel Khumalo in fist fight with team manager

6 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Zupco assures transport tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 1511 Views

American Ambassador visits CIO abduction victims

8 hrs ago | 3582 Views

MDC repeats calls for State of Emergency

8 hrs ago | 4446 Views

Ambuya Nehanda's bones stuck in UK

8 hrs ago | 1906 Views

The economics of demonstrations

9 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Heavily armed police patrol Harare

9 hrs ago | 6937 Views

PHOTOS: Alleged MDC weapons retrieved

9 hrs ago | 4506 Views

'Police unearth MDC plot to commit violence'

11 hrs ago | 3943 Views

Mnangagwa invites Nelson Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7576 Views

Chief Ndiweni endorses Chamisa protests

12 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 4119 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

12 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

13 hrs ago | 6205 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

13 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

13 hrs ago | 1914 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

13 hrs ago | 4356 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

13 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

13 hrs ago | 2658 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

13 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1832 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

13 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

13 hrs ago | 1513 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

13 hrs ago | 829 Views

Zifa bombshell

13 hrs ago | 847 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 963 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa is being impossible, says Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3330 Views

Shangani circumcision teams turn away health partners

13 hrs ago | 268 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days