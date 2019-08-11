'Utilize your right to demonstrate' argue Chief Ndiweni - how naïve, there is lot more at stake here

Opinion / National

"Nhlambabaloyi Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has urged the people of Zimbabwe to utilize their constitutional right to demonstrate and petition on the 16th of August 2019. Ndiweni said Zimbabweans must bring out their families and make it a peaceful, legal family day that engages the government," reported Zimeye.With the country in total economic meltdown there is a crying need for the country to seek a lasting solution to the country's political paralysis resulting from the culture of rigging elections and forcing the nation to be stuck with this corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous Zanu-PF regime.With unemployment now a nauseating 90%; health care all but completely collapsed; the country facing shortage of food, fuel and medicine; inflation is now 500% and so the hyperinflation of 2008 is clearly back; etc.; etc. There is no doubt that Zimbabwe is sitting at the very edge of a dangerous precipice. The country is in real danger of sliding into economic chaos and political and social instability comparable to what we see in Somalia, Libya, etc.Time is running out! And I see these street protest as a way of reminding those ruling the country to wake up and do something.A lot more people would come out and join in these public protests if they were convinced the solution MDC leaders are calling for would bring about the desired democratic change and economic recovery.MDC are calling for National Transition Authority comprising themselves and Zanu-PF. This is what we had before in the form of the 2008 to 2013 GNU, that failed to get even one reform implemented in five years despite SADC leaders' best efforts. What is there to suggest this NTA will do any better.There is a real danger of this Zanu-PF regime using brute force to deny the people their right to protest but people would have risked their life and limb just as they have risked the same to vote. The real tragedy here is that their efforts and sacrifices in the past have all failed to produce the desired changes.The demonstrations, like voting, should not be just about exercising one's right to protest, but more significantly to have one's concerns addressed.It is very disappointing that the people have risked life and limb to elect Nelson Chamisa and his MDC friends into power for the sole purpose they would bring about the democratic changes the nation has been dying for. In 20 years, they have failed to deliver even one change.Tomorrow MDC is calling on the people of Zimbabwe to support the party's demand for a power sharing arrangement with Zanu-PF, an arrangement that will do nothing to do nothing to end the country's political and economic mess. Indeed, an arrangement that will stop the appointment of an independent administration that would have otherwise implemented the reforms. It is not in the ordinary Zimbabwean's interest to support a solution that only seeks to retain the political status quo. Indeed, it is dumb!