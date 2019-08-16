Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Chief Ndiweni's incarceration is political

16 Aug 2019 at 15:40hrs | Views
Today Bulawayo Magistrate courts found Chief Khayisa guilty and was immediately sent to prison pending judgement tomorrow.

This happens on the eve of the opposition's scheduled demo which Chief Khayisa is on record supporting it. The Zimbabwean constitution in Chapter 15 is clear on the Chief's functions and principles, and clearly the Chief acted well within his powers together with the 23 villagers he is currently incarcerated with.

We view the court's decision with suspicion.  The fact that the entire government of Zimbabwe have publicly fought against the chief in addition to the well recorded assassination attempt on the Chief in Bulawayo two months ago by Zanu-PF Youths and members of CIO makes the whole court process against the chief a mockery of the constitution and the country's justice system.

We stand with the Chief and are fully behind him in all this.

We kindly call upon all peace loving people of Matabeleland to throng the Bulawayo Tredgold courts tomorrow morning in solidarity with our chief. We demand justice for our chief and our people.

An injury to one is an injury to all of us.

-------
Mbonisi Solomon Gumbo is a member of MRP writing in his personal capacity.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Mbonisi Solomon Gumbo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

12 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

24 mins ago | 71 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

27 mins ago | 31 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

47 mins ago | 379 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1033 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2373 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 995 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 815 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 929 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1502 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2434 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3229 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3264 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6570 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2491 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3092 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1910 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 800 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 752 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 384 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 924 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 256 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 464 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 789 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days