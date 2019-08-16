Opinion / National
Mnangagwa's desperate regime will NOT stop the people of Zimbabwe
16 Aug 2019 at 15:41hrs | Views
The High Court has not granted the people's lawyers' application against the police prohibition order. The people's lawyers have expressed total
shock and respectfully think the judgment was riddled with political interference.
Meanwhile, heavily armed police have cordoned off all the major roads leading into the city centre. The regime has also deployed a huge police
contigent at both the Africa Unity Square and the MDC headquarters.
The desperate efforts by the regime will NOT stop the people of Zimbabwe from expressing themselves in a peaceful manner.
Preparations continue for the other already planned people's marches in Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.
The time has come for the people of Zimbabwe to take charge of their future and democratic destiny.
Daniel Molokele
MDC Spokesperson
Source - Daniel Molokele
