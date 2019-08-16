Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration calls for Chief Ndiweni's release

Opinion / National

The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM) has been made aware that a Matebeleland Chief of Ntabazinduna area, Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Khayisa Ndiweni, has been arrested and remanded in prison by the genocidal regime of Zimbabwe.The Movement, as it has done so at all material times, denounces the well calculated victimization of the people of Matebeleland for advancing their interests and aspirations and for indeed exercising their rights to live their traditions and customs as a Nation.The condemnation is also extended to Obert Mpofu, the "Obedient son of Mugabe", who for all these years has acted as an elephant ring leader and a front face of the 5th Column in Matebeleland, whose mischievous role has been to ensure the subjugation of the people of Matebeleland and the confiscation of their lands and the vandalism of their culture and the violation of all their Rights with impunity in our territory.Obert Mpofu is the handyman and the godfather of the sectarian system that is predicated on the 1963 and 1979 Gukurahundi Gran Plan of Zanu-PF and its sectarian supporters. He is a "larger than life" 5th column hegemony driver in our midst in Matebeleland. One day the long arm of Matebele Justice shall extend to him for peace and healing to reign supreme in our territory. No one, absolutely no one can stand in the way of a people seeking freedom and self-determination. Absolutely none.Therefore the constant victimization and harassment of Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe and Matebeleland Activists by the system as fronted by Obert Mpofu is abhorrent and indicates that the Zimbabwean regime remains on a genocidal warpath against the people of Matebeleland. Zimbabwe is not on a Reform path. Zimbabwe is on a warpath with its citizens.Last year there was a constant victimization and arrest of Mzilikazi II, Stanley Raphael Khumalo. He ended up being dragged to the Courts for engaging in activities that sought to Restore the Kingship institution of Matebeleland and indeed the Restoration of the Matebeleland Kingdom that was destroyed in November 1893 by colonial forces. At international law, it is not a crime to seek Self-Determination of an oppressed people or to Restore a territory that existed in its own right as a Nation before colonization took place. It is an indisputable fact that Matebeleland is a submerged Nation within the current colonially configured state of Zimbabwe.The democratic nations of the world must continue to learn and come to a strong realization that the leading architects of Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide and indeed the leading dark forces of gross human rights violations in Zimbabwe remain unreformed and unrepentant to be considered as part of a global family of Nations that respect Human Rights of their citizens.The Movement continues to register its revulsion and total condemnation of the regime for the continuation of its unbridled gross Human Rights violations Agenda in Matebeleland and the rest of Zimbabwe. The international community is called upon settle itself on the side of the mass victims of the regime as opposed to the side of genocide perpetrators and gross human rights violators in Matebeleland and the rest of Zimbabwe.Released by the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Information and Publicity Dept