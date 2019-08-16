Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Harare protestors brave riot Police to demand 'CHANGE!' - still with no clue 'WHAT CHANGES!' it's futile

16 Aug 2019 at 15:46hrs | Views
The nation heaved a huge sigh of relief when it was reported that the Zanu-PF regime had given the green light for the MDC demos to go ahead. This morning it was clear the Police were deployed determined to stop the protest. The change of heart was not surprising, this is a government is fear of any public dissent because it knows the public have very good reasons to be angry.

As long as Zimbabwe's economic meltdown continues so too will the public protests. It is the economic hardships that are fuelling the people's anger. And as long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs the economic meltdown will only get worse. No one wants to do business with thugs!

Zanu-PF rigged last year's elections and should step down. The only reason the party is still in power, a year after the rigged election, is because the opposition sold-out. MDC sold-out by participating in flawed and illegal elections and thus giving the process some credibility and since the elections the MDC has been negotiating to grant Zanu-PF legitimacy in return for a share of the spoils of power.

These MDC demonstrations are dabbed "Free Zimbabwe march", the party knows that the National Transition Authority (NTA) it is calling for will never get even one reform implemented. The NTA will secure cabinet posts for Nelson Chamisa and a few other MDC leaders and that is all they are after.

MDC failed to implement even one democratic reform during the last GNU. "We got in the inclusive government and just sat there, spent five years in there. We came out without doing anything," said Nelson Chamisa in a rare and candid admission.

In the NTA MDC leaders will be taking up from where they left off at the end of the 2008 GNU. They will "sit, eat and do nothing!"

There were protestors in the streets of Harare and they were met and beaten by the riot Police although there was no evidence of any violent behaviour on the protestors' part. This is just the usual heavy-handed reaction of the regime determined to ruthlessly silence all dissent from all quarters.
The common theme on the protestors' lips was their economic hardship and the need for change. Their greatest weakness is that they have never stopped to defined what that change must be because if they had done so they would have realised by now that MDC has failed to deliver any meaningful change 20 years after the people risked life and limb to elect the party into power. If the protestors knew what happened during the last GNU they would also understand why the NTA will never bring about change.

It is ironic that it is none other than the MDC that has done the most to keep Zanu-PF remain in power this last decade and a half. And in turn, it is none other than the country's naïve and gullible public who have supported the MDC leaders regardless of the latter's track record of incompetence, corruption and down-right selling out!

As much as Zimbabwe needs meaningful political change, the implementation of the democratic reforms, to end the curse of rigged elections and pariah state; it is hard to see how this can ever happen. Like it or not Zanu-PF and MDC are in a cosy political relationship in which the former is allowed MDC to win a few gravy train seats in return for participating in Zanu-PF rigged elections.

Unless the Zimbabwe electorate wake up to this reality there is no reason why both MDC and Zanu-PF would ever want to upset the apple cart. Judging from the number of people who marched in support for Mnangagwa's coup two years ago and the protestors in Harare today in support of Chamisa's NTA the electorate is still just as naïve and gullible as ever.

There will be no democratic reforms implemented; no free, fair and credible elections and no meaningful economic recovery in Zimbabwe in the near future. The people of Zimbabwe have yet to understand what constitute free, fair and credible elections and only then will they demand the democratic reforms and make sure they are successfully implemented. Up to now they have been calling for change but without a clue what those changes are. None!

If Zimbabweans are serious about changing Zimbabwe and ending this cosy Zanu-PF and MDC partnership in crime they must first understand they must move beyond the empty slogans of "Change!" and supporting corrupt leaders' selfish agenda if they want a healthy and functioning democratic Zimbabwe.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

22 mins ago | 64 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

25 mins ago | 27 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

46 mins ago | 363 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1012 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2340 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 720 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 982 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 915 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 927 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1497 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2431 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3222 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3254 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6553 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1910 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 799 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 752 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 924 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 256 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 464 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 789 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days