'Don't care how Zanu-PF got power, account for it' - too late, MDC gave them absolute power

"THIS is a message to those who currently hold power in Zimbabwe. I do not really care about how you got into this position, but now that you are there, we need to ask you what you are going to use that huge power and influence on?" wrote Eddie Cross."We, as a nation, have been patient and forgiving, but what you are asking of us now is just too much and we simply cannot tolerate you continuing on the path that you seem to have chosen."Of course, we care HOW Zanu-PF got into power. If the people have no meaningful say on who governs the country what hope is there for the people to hold the rulers to account.Zanu-PF rigged last year's elections and Mr Eddie Cross and his fellow MDC leaders were elected by the people on the understanding they will bring about the democratic changes the nation has been dying for to restore democratic accountability. MDC has been on the political stage for the last 20 years and yet has failed to implement even one democratic reform.Zanu-PF blatantly rigged last year's elections because MDC failed to implement the necessary reforms to stop the vote rigging. The nation is stuck with this corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous Zanu-PF regime for the last 39 years and counting with the disastrous political and economic consequences we see all around.Of course, it is naïve to ask Zanu-PF to account for what the regime is doing when the nation has no political power over the regime. It is particularly infuriating that the naïve call should be coming someone like Eddie Cross since he was a leading member of MDC, the party that has allowed Zanu-PF to ride roughshod over the people's freedoms and rights.By participating in these flawed and illegal elections MDC has given illegitimate Zanu-PF regimes the modicum of political credibility. Ever since last year's rigged elections MDC leaders have been piling the pressure on Mnangagwa to appoint some MDC leaders cabinet positions in return for granting the tyrant "legitimacy".The people of Zimbabwe must now wake-up to the reality that MDC leaders are corrupt and incompetent and for the last decade, at least, they have been running with the hare and hunting with the hound!"With the Afrikaans one knows where he stands; they hate blacks with a passion and do so openly. With the white liberals, they are sympathetic to the blacks and yet continue to support apartheid just as wholeheartedly as the Afrikaans!" remarked one black South African at the peak of the Soweto uprising in the 1970s."The white liberals are the enemy you treat as a friend at your peril!"Many Zimbabweans have certainly treated the white liberals as friends and have paid dearly for it! When we comes to writing our history, the nation note with regret the lasting damage white liberals like Eddie Cross and David Coltart will caused!