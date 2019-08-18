Latest News Editor's Choice


Our 'scoop' obsessed jurnos, first things first

A middle-aged woman lay still, probably injured or fainted as a result of mayhem in Harare CBD. Common sense from common people would mean springing into action to render assistance to the motionless woman on the ground.

Surprise, surprise, scores of photo-journalists 'armed to the teeth' with their cameras crowded around the fallen woman, jostling for a berth to get the best shot. If its not 'gutter journalism' then its back to the English dictionary.

How can supposedly learned professionals fail in their natural responsibility to render assistance to a fellow human being in her greatest hour of need? Yes, she was down but not 'out', what she needed was quick help not some 'gut wrenching' photos on social media that has become a curse.

The scribes did not bother to check on her, all they did was massing around the figure on the ground, denying the woman much needed oxygen in the process. Life is sacrosanct, a candle does not lose its light by lighting another candle.

Endeavour to save lives, you may need assistance yourself tomorrow. We hear the woman is now recovering at a local medical facility, may the Almighty grant her good health and restoration. To the 'scoop' obsessed jurnos, first things first.

No matter the cause and causer, that woman needed urgent help in the shortest time. Her life depended on early response that the photographers failed to give.

Tondorindo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Tondorindo Murisa.
