Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

4 hrs ago | Views
The residents of Msasa Park in Harare have not yet experienced the changes in  load-shedding from Phase 2 to Phase 1.

People are still being subjected to seventeen hours of power outages and darkness. Indeed there is a power crisis but can we share the little 'electricity cake' equitably.

The electronic and print media went frenzy telling everyone that the punishing seventeen hours of darkness was now behind us, we were to see improved power supply to the people.

May be its not only Msasa Park but are other areas out there getting the same treatment? Power is without fail, switched off at 4.30 a.m only to be restored at around 11 pm. Are we for sure getting the promised electricity inflow from across the great river?

Is (Nyaminyami) also interfering with power imports after 'gulping dry' the mighty Kariba Dam? Who is telling the truth and who is broadcasting fibs?

Can we please share the available power fairly and honestly? Msasa Park is going for 17 hours without power. Cooking gas is very expensive, most people are now doing chores during the 'witching hours'.

Phase 1 is manageable one can juggle the household work with the little power available. Never promise anyone anything you are never sure to fulfill. Zesa promised us improved power supply.  

Give us electricity.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Murisa
