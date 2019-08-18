Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

3 hrs ago | Views
The level of ignorance and foolishness with which important issues are being presented by my fellow Zimbabweans makes one cringe with shame.

"Some of us were not surprised because there was really nothing to be surprised about! When Job Sikhala announced his party would remove constitutionally elected President Mnangagwa before 2023, we knew he was a mere brave messenger, the owner of the content was the government of the United States of America," wrote Isdore Guvamombe.

"Certainly more was to follow.

"Job had all the protection and guarantees of the US Embassy in Harare, that his ranting would be protected through a raft of sanctions — albeit illegal — if the Government acted on him."

This piece is founded on the falsehood that any Zimbabwe who desires regime change in Zimbabwe must be a puppet repeating the aspiration of his/her western handlers. Of course, this is nonsense for two basic reasons:

a)    "One man, one vote!" was a rallying cry that all blacks from all walks of life cherished and risked life and limb for in the fight for independence. "One man, one vote!" is but an abbreviated version of Article 21 of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights which states:

1.    "Everyone has the right to take part in the government of his country, directly or through freely chosen representatives.

2.    Everyone has the right of equal access to public service in his country.

3.    The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government; this will shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret vote or by equivalent free voting procedures."

Out of wickedness and greed for absolute power, Robert Mugabe and his Zanu-PF cronies used their military muscle to deny the people their right to free, fair and credible elections in 1980 and has done the same ever since. To rub salt to injury, the regime and its acolytes have even the chutzpah to call all those demanding the restoration of their basic human rights and freedoms puppets!

b)    Granting all the citizens the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country is not just a birth-right but also a key requirement for good governance. The root cause of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown and political paralysis is that the nation has been stuck with this incompetent, corrupt and murderous Zanu-PF regime for 39 years and counting. The party has rigged elections starting with the 1980 elections.

When Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe in 2017, he promised to hold free, fair and credible elections. He did not keep his promise and hence the reason the West has maintain the sanctions. The regime is illegitimate and should be forced to step down. This is the only peaceful and sure way to break this cycle of rigged elections and bad governance.

It is deeply regrettable that the drive to force this illegitimate Zanu-PF dictatorship to step down is being undermined by the country's corrupt and incompetent opposition parties. By their continued participation in these flawed and illegal elections, the opposition are giving democratic credibility to Zanu-PF's illegitimate rule.

How can we ever restore our freedoms and rights when the very people we risked life and limb to elect into office to secure these rights always betray us the minute they get into power! The Greeks figured out the importance of democracy and they had their golden age. 2 500 years later, we only have to emulate them, and we are falling flat on our faces!


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC veterans chairman dies

2 mins ago | 2 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere acquitted of criminal charges

3 mins ago | 10 Views

UK Based Model to represent Zimbabwe at Miss Global International

38 mins ago | 30 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts ZANU PF propaganda

40 mins ago | 398 Views

Pastors' plot against Prophet Isaiah Sovi in Botswana exposed

2 hrs ago | 439 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko given ZW$1 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Zimbabwe plunged into darkness again

3 hrs ago | 2796 Views

Political freedoms are not respected in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 861 Views

Ibutho leNqama press release on Chief Ndiweni issue

3 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Signs of economic resuscitation rattle MDC

3 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Zaka by-election triumph

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Scotch cart accidents kill 3

3 hrs ago | 837 Views

Man 'kills' cousin, pretends to be an informant

3 hrs ago | 582 Views

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

5 hrs ago | 982 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

5 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

5 hrs ago | 2202 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

5 hrs ago | 3192 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

5 hrs ago | 2852 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

6 hrs ago | 4528 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

6 hrs ago | 3516 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

7 hrs ago | 2335 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

7 hrs ago | 4187 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 4405 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

8 hrs ago | 2788 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

8 hrs ago | 853 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

8 hrs ago | 2578 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2728 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

9 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

9 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

9 hrs ago | 998 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

9 hrs ago | 756 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

9 hrs ago | 920 Views

Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chicken Inn forced to release Augusto

9 hrs ago | 420 Views

Lobengula clan wades into Chief Ndiweni case

9 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Murowa Diamonds swindled in aircraft purchase deal

9 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe family food basket hits $1 684,45 mark

9 hrs ago | 555 Views

Bill ignorance irks MPs

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chamisa to change tact on demos

9 hrs ago | 859 Views

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

9 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa party's ex-workers eye MDC's govt grant

9 hrs ago | 200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days