MDC shona leadership brutalised in Bulawayo

Opinion / National

The MDC is deeply concerned about reports of continued State-sanctioned abductions; torture and impunity in Bulawayo even after the State foiled and proscribed the people's right to hold a peaceful demonstration in the city on Monday.This come hardly a few days when the MDC National Chairperson, Hon Thabitha Khumalo and seven other provincial leaders were arrested on nefarious charges of communicating falsehoods.So far seven more people have been abducted in Bulawayo, tortured and dumped starting with the city's Deputy Mayor, Clr Tinashe Kambarami who was abducted, tortured and dumped along Matopos road on Saturday night. The following day on Sunday night they went for the provincial youth secretary Pashor. When the aductors missed him, they took his father tortured and dumped him near Luveve cemetery.The brutality continued as the abductors went for Masiza Ndlovu, a provincial member of the MDC Youth Assembly who was kidnapped, tortured and dumped in the bush somewhere in Hillside on Monday evening.On Tuesday night they then went for Ben Hlatswayo. They followed him in his car and when he realized he was being followed, he had to jump off and ran away on foot. The assailants again went for Anold Batirai but when they failed to find him, they assaulted his wife and took away her phone. They then went for Trust Chaputika, a party youth from Nketa whom they kidnapped together with his wife, they tortured them and dumped them somewhere in Nketa. The assailants again went for Charles Verenga in Mpopoma on Tuesday night and when they failed to locate him, they abducted his father and brother, tortured them and were left dumped in Richmond.A de facto state of emergence now pervades the country, especially in the towns where State security agents foiled peaceful marches that were slated early this week.However, notwithstanding the torture and abductions, the MDC family remains unshaken, in the unstinting belief that no brutality will stand in the way of change whose hour has come.