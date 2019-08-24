Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

'Zimbabwe needs international help' says Japan - above all, help to end cancerous bad governance

9 hrs ago | Views
It is now nearly two years since Mnangagwa launched his "Zimbabwe is open for business!" campaign. He was cocksure this was going to open the floodgates on new foreign and local investments. That has not happened, and many would say "Zimbabwe is open for business!" is dead in the water. The regime has not given up and is making a desperate attempt to revive the campaign.

President Mnangagwa is visiting Japan next week for the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) "a major engagement set to unlock mutually beneficial opportunities between Harare and Tokyo," The Sunday Mail reported.

Zimbabwe needs "international help" during its reform process which Japan is willing to provide; Mr Kenichi Kasahara, Japanese embassy's counsellor to Zimbabwe, told The Sunday Mail.

"The topmost point is that the President himself, President Mnangagwa, is going to Japan and he will meet Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe. We are actually arranging a bilateral meeting to be held on the sidelines of the summit," explained Kasahara.

Of all the countries, Japan knows that Zimbabwe is a pariah state ruled by incompetent, corrupt, vote rigging and murderous thugs. Japanese investors have shied away from doing business in the country because the know no honest businessman or woman would ever want to do business with thugs.

Mnangagwa is hoping that a floodgate of Japanese investors will follow his visit to Japan; everyone knows he is a drowning man clutching straws!

The people of Zimbabwe have known these last 39 years that Zimbabwe is a pariah state ruled by incompetent, corrupt, vote rigging and murderous thugs. Powerless to remove the regime from office, the nation has tried work with the dictatorship and get on with their lives as best as they could. This has allowed the Zanu-PF inspired mismanagement, corruption and lawlessness to grow and spread to the deadly cancers they are today!

In 2016 then President Robert Mugabe admitted that Zimbabwe was being "swindled" out of a staging US$15 billion in lost diamond revenue alone. We know the swindling had continued because his Minister of Finance, Patrick Chinamasa, told parliament in 2017 that government was getting 1/6 of the expected revenue from the diamond industry. By the time he was booted out of office in November 2017, he had not arrested even one diamond swindler nor recover one swindled dollar.

When Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe following the November 2017 military coup, he promised "zero tolerance on corruption". It was just one of the many promises he made but failed to keep. It is now nearly two years since the coup and Mnangagwa is yet to arrest his first diamond swindler and recover his first swindled dollar!

No nation on earth can survive much less thrive given the extend of the economic haemorrhaging in Zimbabwe. For a country with whose GDP is a mere US$10 billion, losing US$ 15 billion through corruption is the equivalent of bleeding from the jugular artery! No wonder the Zimbabwe economy is in a comatose state!

As much as Zimbabwe needs help to revive its comatose economy it is clear the country needs to deal with the criminal waste of human and material resources that landed the nation into the economic mess in the first place. After 39 years of pretending we could work with the dictatorship; it is insane to do so for one more day.

Zimbabwe must now bite the bullet and demand an end to corruption, mismanagement and lawlessness which are only possible if the people's democratic freedoms and rights are restored. We must bite the bullet and demand an end to bad governance and the Zanu-PF dictatorship.

Yes, Zimbabwe needs "international help" in the form of generous injection of foreign aid and investment to revive the economy but what good will that do if the criminal waste of resources through corruption is allowed to continue. Zimbabwe needs international help to end bad governance, the jugular artery haemorrhage; as long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state nothing of substance can ever be accomplished!

As long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state Mnangagwa's "Zimbabwe is open for business!" is dead his trip to Japan will do nothing to revive the mantra or the economy!



Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UN looks into Zimbabwe rights abuses

49 mins ago | 223 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League in door-to-door campaign

49 mins ago | 88 Views

'Glen View South litmus test for Mnangagwa'

55 mins ago | 146 Views

Mutare probes MDC, Zanu-PF councillors over stands

55 mins ago | 53 Views

Glen View new battlefield for Chamisa, Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 117 Views

Municipalities revenue collection bid dealt blow

56 mins ago | 94 Views

MDC calls for regional intervention

57 mins ago | 131 Views

BCC to disconnect defaulters

57 mins ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF MP threatens Silobela miner

57 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe lithium mine secures power supply

58 mins ago | 47 Views

'ZCTU will protest until Mnangagwa listens'

59 mins ago | 185 Views

Pair steals US$2 300 from cars

59 mins ago | 120 Views

Government commissions US$5m Zimsec printing press

60 mins ago | 51 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks against truck drivers in South Africa

60 mins ago | 303 Views

Man stones elderly beerhall patron

60 mins ago | 65 Views

NGO dismisses Zimbabwe abduction claims

1 hr ago | 457 Views

Matabeleland North teachers' college set up in Hwange

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe eyes more power imports from Mozambique

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Mangudya's Treasury Bills get massive investor thumbs up

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Dynamos, Chicken Inn in stalemate

1 hr ago | 77 Views

US comedian Steve Harvey in Victoria Falls?

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Protests warning for MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 427 Views

Govt reviews 60 IPP licences

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Sasai, Ecocash bureau de change to marry

1 hr ago | 110 Views

'Sanctions stifle Zimbabwe reforms'

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Food relief for urban poor

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Cain Mathema and Police Boss challenged over abductions

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

New fuel prices for different cities announced

2 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Patrick Zhuwao reveals how Mnangagwa captured the judiciary

2 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway project begins

9 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Police State

9 hrs ago | 1175 Views

So what did the people's president bring us the povo from Russia and China?

9 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Democracy and philanthropism in governance and five of Africa's most rare men in politics

9 hrs ago | 506 Views

Little change one year on from Mnangagwa's inauguration

10 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bosso stumble

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

13 hrs ago | 1266 Views

5 dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns

13 hrs ago | 3616 Views

Dirty things happen at Mnangagwa's State House

13 hrs ago | 7918 Views

Cassava announces free remittances to Zimbabwe via Sasai App

13 hrs ago | 1110 Views

The curse of education?

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Rights violations draw Zimbabwe back

13 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe opposition of staging-managing abductions and torture

13 hrs ago | 400 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni reveals poisoning fears

13 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Ex-NetOne boss faces probe

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Chiwenga still hospitalised

13 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Coltart, unionists set free

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Army brutality land Muchinguri in trouble

13 hrs ago | 683 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days