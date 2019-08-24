Latest News Editor's Choice


So what did the people's president bring us the povo from Russia and China?

Dear Zimbabweans

Greetings in the name of our blessed country Zimbabwe. I hope and trust I find you all well despite the obtaining economic hardships and this drought which is threatening to switch us off due to water shortages. We pray to the Almighty for His mercy and grace as we have faith and trust in His abilities to turn trials and tribulations into testimonies and joy.

Surely some people never cease to amaze me! So after the failed week of demonstrations young boy NC left for the Far East and slipped back into the country Nicodemusly because it was a wasted trip. The much-publicized meetings with The Honourable Presidents of China and Russia turned to be a wishful thinking of a mad man. My advice to NC is simple and clear: Charity begins at home my brother in Christ. Remove those oversized shoes and jacket and come down to mother earth. Though you call yourself a someone you are a no-one period!

You must have used the scarce foreign currency you abused in your sojourns to buy medicines for a rural clinic in Malipati or Binga or pay your party workers. I know big men dream big but surely yours are nightmares driven by your ambitions for the high office. You have got eyes but you cannot see. You can't even see beyond your nose, that you are just but a very small fish in an ocean. Politics is a dirty game where only the shrewd and tactful survive. God and politics don't mix as politicians seek earthly power while Christians seek eternal life. Those people you are sacrificing on the political alter will haunt you on your final judgement day.

Zimbabwe is in a messy right now because of greedy politicians and their dirty politics. I don't know why you can't see the suffering we are going through because you don't want to humble yourself? Of course I can't equate you to Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo whose humility gave birth to the Unity Accord just for the sake of saving lives. If R M Tsvangirai really anointed you as you claim then humble yourself young man, take off those false wings my brother. My final advice to you is that western manufactured strikes and demonstrations will never get you the Throne in a heavily militarized and polarized Zimbabwe. The moment your backers and financiers support you openly, Africans think of sovereignty and yesteryears of colonialism and slavery. Hence they can't be the champions of human rights.

Its a shame that you and your party are educated but not learned.

True Patriot

Munya Shumba

Source - Munya Shumba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

