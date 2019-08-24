Give your lungs a break, breathe fresh air in Mashonaland Central

Opinion / National

There is a noticeable decline and visible depreciation of infrastructure at some business centres in Chiweshe, Mash. Central Province. Despite kombis plying the Glendale to Chaona making the route a hive of activity, some shops foregrounds and backyards need sprucing up.Soil erosion, unfilled pits and general clutter have become an eyesore. The tarred road linking centres is quite intact and inviting but a stopover would show otherwise. Indeed there are some one would mistake to be in Nkulumane or Kuwadzana, generously stocked and well maintained.The front forecourts and foreground at Chaona Shopping Centre have been badly damaged by soil erosion. A few loads of sand and stones would make the place look great.Otherwise Chaona Shopping Centre is a home away from home with eateries and overnight booking rooms. A flea market is also available for those with a penchant for outdoor shopping allowing the wind to run through 'weaves and wigs'.Gweshe Business Centre is the place with busy people or so they seem, moving up and down in every direction minding their own business.Mushikashika cars are everywhere with some plying the Gweshe-Howard Hospital route ferrying the sick and visitors to and from that renowned Medical Facility.One can take a kombi or drive to Chaona or 'pub-crawl' from centre to centre along the way. Side tracking to Chinehasha would add zest to the thriller, give your lungs a break and breathe fresh air out there.You will never come back the same and a repeat feat is very certain.Thomas Tondorindo Murisa. Chinehasha.