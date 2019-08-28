Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

'Sham 2018 poll resulted in illegitimacy' CIZC finally admit - yet still can't resist urge to appease Zanu PF

1 min ago | Views
It is heartening to see that organisation like Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition (CIZC) are finally calling a spade a spade!
 
"The sham 2018 polls resulted in a serious legitimacy crisis that came with adverse effects on economic revival and re-engagement with the international community," said CIZC statement.
 
"In January 2018, suffering Zimbabweans took to the streets to protest against the continued economic meltdown and again, the army resorted to brutality and this resulted in the death of about 12 civilians while others were raped and tortured."
 
Gone is the wishy-washy "disputed 2018 elections" as if the writer is totally incapable of deciding for themselves whether or not the elections were free, fair and credible. Of course, last year's elections were a "sham"! ZEC failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters' roll, 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora were denied a vote, etc.
 
It is a great shame that country's corrupt and incompetent opposition participated in the flawed and illegal elections knowing fully well that Zanu PF was rigging the elections and, worse still, that by participating they would give the flawed process some credibility!
 
In his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe, former MDC – Ncube Senator and Minister of Education in the GNU, David Coltart, gave details of how Zanu PF flouted the electoral rules, it clear the upcoming 2013 elections would not be free and fair. Meanwhile talks of uniting the two MDC factions to fight the elections as one were going nowhere.
 
"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections," confessed MDC Senator David Coltart in his book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe.
 
"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."
 
As a matter of historic fact, four of the MDC factions did form a coalition before last year's elections and still they participated in these elections too.
 
It is a double shame that the people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders into power on the understanding they would deliver the changes to stop the curse of rigged elections. It is heart breaking that MDC leaders have not only failed to deliver even one democratic change in 20 years but worse still they are the ones knowingly giving rigged elections credibility!
 
"We further implore the government to respect the right to protest peacefully as enshrined under Section 59 of the country's constitution," continued CIZC statement.
 
"More importantly, we reiterate our call for an all stakeholders dialogue as a way of unlocking the multi-faceted crisis in Zimbabwe.
 
"This national dialogue process must not be restricted to political parties but should rather bring on board a cross section of stakeholders including civic society, labour, religious groups, business among other critical stakeholders."
 
So, it took CIZC a year to finally admit that Zanu PF rigged last year's elections. One can only hope that it is NOT going to take another year for CIZC to finally come to the conclusion that Zanu PF has no democratic mandate to govern, the party is in fact illegitimate.  
 
The national dialogue that many people including the country's main opposition, the MDC, are proposing will result in a power sharing arrangement in which Zanu PF will play a role. A similar power sharing arrangement resulted in the 2008 to 2013 GNU involving both Zanu PF and MDC. The GNU failed to implement even one reform in five years. The new proposed arrangement will not do any better.
 
Zanu PF has rigged elections ever since the country attained her independence back in 1980. The nation has again and again foolishly rewarded the party with absolute power. After 39 years of appeasing Zanu PF with the tragic consequences we can see in Zimbabwe today; just how many more years, human suffering and deaths will it take before we finally accept appeasing an illegitimate regime is insane!
 
Last year's elections were a sham, Zanu PF is illegitimate and the least we can do is demand that Zanu PF steps down and not to be rewarding the party with political power for committing high treason! Even now with the country's very survival on the line, the primeval call to appease Zanu PF is simply irresistible!




All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

9 hrs ago | 946 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

9 hrs ago | 475 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

9 hrs ago | 728 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

9 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

9 hrs ago | 972 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

9 hrs ago | 1555 Views

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

9 hrs ago | 746 Views

Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

10 hrs ago | 3875 Views

Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

10 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Xenophobia - Zanu-PF call on South Africa to act

13 hrs ago | 9567 Views

Zimbabweans should take back power from political parties

14 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Zanu PF thugs brutally assault Chitungwiza Mayor

14 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Zimnat partners Access Finance to provide bureaux de change

14 hrs ago | 661 Views

'If it ain't broke don't fix it'

15 hrs ago | 844 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

18 hrs ago | 35602 Views

Price of fuel goes down in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 7523 Views

PHOTOS: Chitungwiza Mayor assaulted by ZANU PF members

19 hrs ago | 3559 Views

Fuel price goes down in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 7637 Views

'One rule for Zanu-PF, another rule for others' over sanctions march

21 hrs ago | 3352 Views

Starvation to hit Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 2958 Views

Reviewing Zimbabwe's austerity reforms

21 hrs ago | 2724 Views

Trouble for Peter Moyo as Old Mutual plans to exit his company

22 hrs ago | 3693 Views

Chamisa to wage armed retaliation against Mnangagwa abuse?

22 hrs ago | 7074 Views

Tesla batteries are keeping Zimbabwe's economy running

22 hrs ago | 3247 Views

Zimbabwe expresses worry over fresh xenophobia threats

23 hrs ago | 2543 Views

Mnangagwa's end is nigh, says Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 3397 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over independent commissions' silence

23 hrs ago | 965 Views

Mighty Warriors boycott home fixture

23 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Education permanent secretary Tabela's husband dies

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

'Zimbabwe to have normal to below normal rain'

23 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

23 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

23 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

23 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

23 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

23 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

23 hrs ago | 337 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

23 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Hubby killer arrested

23 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

23 hrs ago | 944 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

23 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Man convicted for bashing minister's daughter appeals

23 hrs ago | 748 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for Ndiweni imprisonment

23 hrs ago | 1613 Views

'No strings attached to Chinese aid'

23 hrs ago | 254 Views

Judge orders release of MDC chair's seized vehicle

23 hrs ago | 617 Views

Chasi talks tough on Zesa board appointments

23 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabweans in SA plot to doorstep Mnangagwa at WEF summit

23 hrs ago | 894 Views

'MDC building structures in prisons'

23 hrs ago | 541 Views

Questions over Amnesty fraud unanswered

23 hrs ago | 172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days