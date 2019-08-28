Latest News Editor's Choice


Go well Uncle Kingdom Mupfumisi

Our impromptu meeting at a ZANLA base near Nyaupfu River was quite scary, full of intrigue and surprises. Nyaupfu River meanders eastwards near Mupuyo Hill in Chiweshe, Mash. Central.

Though years my senior and in the generation of my father, Kingdom Mupfumisi was father to my late friend Wicry Mupfumisi.

Through maternal kinship he was also my uncle, a good man indeed, a patriot who valued education. At the war base I saw uncle Kingdom seated among the villagers getting a lecture from the gallant combatants.

Our eyes met, a wink and a nod was enough to say we were in it together. The following day I met uncle Mupfumisi near his home, no one spoke of the meeting in the mountain, he knew I knew what he knew, collaborating with ZANLA forces.

Kingdom Mupfumisi was a renowned tobacco farmer and village elder. Chinehasha Village will never be the same again, Kingdom Mupfumisi passed away on the 1st of September 2019. Who shall give wise counsel and guidance to the youths? A heavy cloud hangs over Njombo area of Chinehasha Village.

Villagers are in great distress, the gape left by Mr Mupfumisi would be difficult to fill. Do those combatants at the base know, another great son of the soil has departed.

We were in it together, the fear, the excitement and the determination. It was our war, a people's war. Go well uncle Kingdom Mupfumisi, Nzou Samanyanga. MHDSRIP.

Thomas Tondorindo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Tondorindo Murisa
