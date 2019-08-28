Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Rwanda, the African version of the Asian Tigers

8 secs ago | Views
We may as well call it African version of the Asian Tigers, I mean the phenomenal economic growth and development in Rwanda after a very dark past. From the tears and ashes of the genocide Rwanda rose again like the legendary Phoenix.

Lives have been uplifted and prosperity is visible all over the country, courtesy of the man at the helm His Excellency President Paul Kagame. Whatever 'magic wand' or business acumen at play, Rwanda's economy is growing in leaps and bounds creating plenty jobs in the process.

Surely Zimbabwe can borrow a leaf from the Rwandans and rise to great heights. On a positive note President Paul Kagame urged the West to remove the cruel illegal sanctions that are inhibiting economic growth in Zimbabwe.

If anything the restrictive measures are hurting the poor majority our detractors claim so much to care about. Politicians and company directors never stampede for cooking oil or wait in the queue for the scarce fuel.

It is the commoners who are wallowing in poverty as a result of the sanctions. The fight against corruption must never slow down if we are to improve our situation.

ZACC must keep the foot on the pedal in order to end the scourge.

Whistleblowers should be rewarded to encourage those who know something to open up and expose the rot.

Those on external payrolls to divide the people must see the damage and polarization they are causing. We can solve our differences without cheerleaders and the so called political analysts.

Unity is the key.

Tondorindo Chinehasha.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Tondorindo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Young Warriors, Amagluglug to clash at Orlando stadium this Friday

8 mins ago | 3 Views

'Zimbabwe is a failed state, SA must intervene' - yes do; admit Zanu PF rigged 2018 elections

9 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for 28th World Economic Forum

27 mins ago | 55 Views

Police release images of wanted public violence suspects

55 mins ago | 414 Views

Kambarami 'back in office'

57 mins ago | 379 Views

Trial date set for MDC chairperson and 5 party members

58 mins ago | 32 Views

Former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor dies

58 mins ago | 243 Views

Hadebe refutes Warriors boycott claims

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Trial for Mthwakazi members set for tomorrow

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Chamisa's MDC appalled by Afrophobic attacks in South Africa

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Are South Africans our brothers?

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa exposes SADC & AU

3 hrs ago | 1805 Views

'Zanu PF media ad hominem attacks on ambassadors is insulting' - remain focused and tighten screw

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chamisa's statement on South Africa's Afrophobia

4 hrs ago | 1965 Views

'UK must be suspended from Commonwealth'

5 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Zambian truck drivers told to avoid travelling to SA

5 hrs ago | 935 Views

Nigeria summons South Africa ambassador over 'anarchy'

5 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Looting hits SA township in second day of violence

5 hrs ago | 2062 Views

African governments issue warnings about South Africa violence

6 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Muzamhindo picked to lead Cyclone Research

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

MDC National Chairperson and party activists are innocent

7 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Kirsty Coventry lashes out at Zifa

9 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Why are there no WWE casino games?

9 hrs ago | 315 Views

WATCH: We cannot surrender South Africa to foreigners, says Minister

10 hrs ago | 6323 Views

Nigeria threatens South Africa over Xenophobia

11 hrs ago | 3936 Views

WATCH: Chief Ndiweni berates Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 4706 Views

What happened to Ubuntu?

11 hrs ago | 670 Views

Zimbabweans threaten to stop all South African cross-border transport

11 hrs ago | 3489 Views

Zimbabwe a failed state - SA opposition leader

11 hrs ago | 4121 Views

EU Ambassador fumes at The Herald's 'freedom of speech'

11 hrs ago | 2912 Views

Mayhem in Zimbabwe hospitals as doctors down tools

11 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Chitown mayor assaulted over town clerk suspension

11 hrs ago | 423 Views

Sikhala attacks Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Kazhanje jailed 3 years over Chivayo bribe

11 hrs ago | 827 Views

MDC MPs' treason case further deferred

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF senator stews in $368k Zesa debt

11 hrs ago | 606 Views

'Kambarami not going anywhere'

11 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Bulilima council plans to roll out tap water to villagers

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Is Chamisa hitting the right strings?

11 hrs ago | 552 Views

The irony of re-engagement, dying democracy

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

11 hrs ago | 303 Views

ZPC Kariba claims top position

11 hrs ago | 293 Views

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

11 hrs ago | 383 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

11 hrs ago | 401 Views

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

11 hrs ago | 307 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

11 hrs ago | 177 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

11 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

11 hrs ago | 246 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days