Rwanda, the African version of the Asian Tigers

Opinion / National

We may as well call it African version of the Asian Tigers, I mean the phenomenal economic growth and development in Rwanda after a very dark past. From the tears and ashes of the genocide Rwanda rose again like the legendary Phoenix.Lives have been uplifted and prosperity is visible all over the country, courtesy of the man at the helm His Excellency President Paul Kagame. Whatever 'magic wand' or business acumen at play, Rwanda's economy is growing in leaps and bounds creating plenty jobs in the process.Surely Zimbabwe can borrow a leaf from the Rwandans and rise to great heights. On a positive note President Paul Kagame urged the West to remove the cruel illegal sanctions that are inhibiting economic growth in Zimbabwe.If anything the restrictive measures are hurting the poor majority our detractors claim so much to care about. Politicians and company directors never stampede for cooking oil or wait in the queue for the scarce fuel.It is the commoners who are wallowing in poverty as a result of the sanctions. The fight against corruption must never slow down if we are to improve our situation.ZACC must keep the foot on the pedal in order to end the scourge.Whistleblowers should be rewarded to encourage those who know something to open up and expose the rot.Those on external payrolls to divide the people must see the damage and polarization they are causing. We can solve our differences without cheerleaders and the so called political analysts.Unity is the key.Tondorindo Chinehasha.