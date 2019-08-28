Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Zesa where is your conscience, heart and professionalism

38 secs ago | Views
My 'beef' with Zesa is denying me the chance to watch my favourite local drama 'Tunga'. I am an avid follower of that local series but alas, I have now lost track, only fading memories still lingers.

Why, why Zesa?

My favourite characters, Mudanhi, Mwakauno and Tunga himself in their 'antiquated attire' would have me glued before the screen completely forgetting the time nearing midnight.

Who at Zesa is sabotaging power supplies? I hate to think the power outages are politically motivated, what with assurances that 400 megawatts are now flowing in from Mzansi? Tunga - had many followers and I am sure most are sniffing and 'yowelling' quietly.

In that drama the coward giant Mudanhi would keep everyone watching on the edge as he bellowed exagerating his dexterity and fighting skills whilst body-guarding royalty. The irresistible Mwakauno with her infectious smile, clad in scant material had us all looking forward to the next episode.

Zesa where is your conscience, where is your heart and lastly were are your skills and professionalism? On a parting pat on the shoulder, as the rainy season nears, I overheard some kombi crew vowing to double fares during the rainy season.

Its true, I heard them chat whilst digging into their tuck at Copacabana. I urge the New Dispensation to double the number of buses on the road. Be proactive and dilute the fares race madness.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

