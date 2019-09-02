Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | Views
Mthuli Ncube, Zimbabwe's Finance minister, wrote an interesting article in the Financial Times, defending the re-introduction of a local currency. His argument was primarily premised on the theory that a weaker local currency will boost exports.

This is a brief response challenging the very argument that Zimbabwe needs its own currency which will be weaker than the United States dollar to boost its export competitiveness. The aim is to stimulate debate on the national policy front, by presenting an alternative view.

A few thoughts on this:

Ncube's theory is classic textbook economics, which essentially asserts the view that the benefits of a weaker local currency will outweigh the negatives of a weaker currency to a foreign currency. But is that the case?

A weak currency acts as a direct subsidy for exports while acting as a punitive tax on imports. But in Zimbabwe's case, perhaps the first departure point is determining a suitable exchange rate. What is the appropriate depreciation level of our local currency?

The Zimdollar at the level of 40 against the US dollar might be very competitive for service exports, while it may still be costly at 50 against the US dollar for manufacturing sector, for instance.

A merely weaker Zimdollar might not be enough to boost exports in manufacturing, because Zimbabwe is not an isolated market and our exports are tied to imports because we primarily depend on imports for raw materials and are also at the mercy of global value chains.

Save for a few primary raw materials and some agricultural exports, Zimbabwe has very few input raw materials whose origin is fully local. So any depreciation of the Zimdollar works both ways. The gain would be only to the extent of value addition that happens on products manufactured in Zimbabwe.

However, at present, there is negligible value addition happening across Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector.

The invoicing question

Another major issue with the argument of introducing a local weaker currency as a means to boost exports, is the choice of invoicing done in international trade globally. Almost all Zimbabwe's exports are invoiced in international currencies such as the US dollar, Euro or Pound Sterling.

Assume the price of a certain export good is agreed at US$100 for a period.

If the Zimdollar weakens to the dollar, this invoicing method would lead to almost immediate bonus profits for Zimbabwean exporters during the period. However, the fact that invoices negotiated and agreed to be valid for a certain period, any strengthening of the Zimdolar will hurt those very same exporters.

However, on the main, it does nothing to change Zimbabwe's underlying competitiveness.

Exports are, therefore, not boosted in terms of quantity or exports in dollar terms. Only the value of exports in terms of the Zimdollar shoots up to the extent of currency depreciation.

Actually, due to the fact that globally, goods are invoiced in US dollars, import costs increase almost immediately following the weakening of the Zimdollar, as the invoicing is done in foreign currency, which now needs more Zimdollars to buy. This leads to inflationary pressures from inelastic imports such as fuel and electricity for a country like Zimbabwe.

In short, a weaker Zimdollar alone may not be sufficient to boost exports. Perhaps a sectoral approach such as economic clusters and districts, to boost competitiveness, is the best way to go, if the aim is to improve export performance.

----------
Perry Munzwembiri writes in his personal capacity. This article was first published on newZWire.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newZWire
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 332 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

15 mins ago | 67 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

17 mins ago | 61 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

19 mins ago | 21 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

31 mins ago | 72 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

46 mins ago | 192 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

47 mins ago | 431 Views

African soil, African seeds!

50 mins ago | 41 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

57 mins ago | 167 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

1 hr ago | 876 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

2 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 831 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

2 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

2 hrs ago | 4053 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Thief security guard jailed

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Councillors up in arms over $3, 9 million ward retention fund

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Liberation movements to meet in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso must change now or die

3 hrs ago | 64 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days