Zanu-PF youth league UK & Europe pays tribute to Mugabe

by Zanu-PF
06 Sep 2019
Ralph Waldo Emerson once said it is not length of life, but depth of life." It is certainly fair to say that our Former President Comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe was granted length but also utilised his time on earth to contribute great depth to it. Today we moan an icon whose contribution to country is fully represented in the existing history books and those that will come.

Born to a poor Shona family in Kutama. Southern Rhodesia. Following an education at Kutama College and the University of Fort Hare, he worked as a school teacher in Southern Rhodesia, Northern Rhodesia, and Ghana. Angered that Southern Rhodesia was a colony of the British Empire governed by its white minority, Mugabe embraced Marxism and joined African nationalist protests calling for an independent state led by representatives of the black majority.

This great man was able to ignite an entire generation by his thoughts and commitment to the building up of the black race. It was his thrust on issues relating to economic independence that revived and put to practice the theories of post colonial thinkers such as Frantz Fanon. The land reform program though admonished by some gave over 300 000 families a new source of income and his domestic policies on business birthed black own businesses. He stood by the poor by speaking truth to power, hence why black men and women around the world saw in him theirs own strength.

No words can ever quantify this writers love and admiration for the legend that is Comrade RG affectionately known as Gushungo. It was an honour to serve under his leadership. He often said that "Never sacrifice principal at the alter of expedience" a saying that will continue to carry our Parry and nation. With a deep sense of pride we say.

Famba Zvakanaka Gushungo


Most Popular In 7 Days