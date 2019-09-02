Latest News Editor's Choice


Brothers and sisters from hell

The nutty professor is alleged to have correctly pointed out that xenophobia in South Africa happens after every four years, does that not point to a well planned, financed and  orchestrated hate campaign?

Not all bad things come from the learned professor, remember he is a fundi on matters of 'poli-tics' and its complexity. How come the Emperor of Mzansi casually, without much concern and emphasis condemned the ongoing chaos, murders and melee in passing?

Call it a glancing comment, much like a 'glancing header' in a premier league soccer game.

The evergreen Malema, hate him or like him, condemned xenophobia and its practitioners in the strongest sense using the strongest language. Blacks against blacks, who owns real businesses in Azania? Is it not the Indians, the whites and the orientals?

If its drugs at play, deal with crime and the criminals, not race and tribalism.

A poor fruit picker at a farm 'stealing' a job, what nonsense? Should people go for - an eye for an eye? Africa will go blind. The zoo and game park behaviour being displayed in South Africa is alien to humanity. Are we still a people anymore?

Even the lions and hyenas know and protect their own. Torching a fellow black man and you call yourself a hero, shame on you.

Teaching your children how to hate, misleading by example. May God help us.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa
