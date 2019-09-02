Latest News Editor's Choice


How about a SADC or AU intervention force?

Every SADC country and others have citizens caught up in the ongoing xenophobic flare up in South Africa. Having said that, I think this is when and where an urgent extra ordinary SADC meeting is called for.

Something needs be done without delay, procrastinating means more deaths, injury and destruction. Since South Africa seem to be dragging feet on how to deal with the situation, a SADC intervention force could be deployed to contain the situation pronto.

The AU peacekeepers could also douse the flames putting an end to the unfolding tragedy. It takes good people doing nothing for evil to prevail.

The time to act is now. Rumours and gossip filtering across the Limpopo are not good, the perpetrators are promising bloodbath for the whole of September.

Are we waiting for another Rwanda type genocide? Should we wait for the outside world to help our cause? Africa unite, nobody stole a job and no one stole anybody's woman. Intermarriages were there from the beginning so where is the problem?

A very strong 'third hand' seem to be stoking the fires of hate and hurt.

As Africans let's not be set at each other over trivia, we are one and we need each other. To those killing others, think of your families first. How would you feel if same was done unto them?

Food for thought.

Tondorindo. Chinehasha.

Source - Tondorindo
