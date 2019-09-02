Opinion / National

Zimbabweans are a peaceful and peace loving people even when faced with extreme provocation like what is happening down south now.Nigeria, Zambia and Botswana have stood up eyeball to eyeball with the 'negative forces' attacking foreigners in South Africa. We hear Pick n Pay in Zambia has fallen victim to revenge actions by the angry Zambians.Zimbabweans would never kill a fly despite fellow countrymen and women being burnt alive in Joza. Two wrongs will never make a right, it is duty of the South African government to stop the madness in their country and save lives.Zimboz could burn 'Gauteng' trucks rolling on our roads but how does that help us? If anything, the low intensity civil strive currently in South Africa would climb a rung up into a fully fledged armed conflict.Whilst blacks are butchering each other the whites, Indians and Chinese could be laughing their hearts out. Sibling black gladiators at each others' throats for the amusement of the white farmers and factory owners.We urge the South African authorities to take stern measures in stopping the killings. The loud silence by civil society and other proponents of human rights can not go unnoticed. Why are they not making noise about the looting and killings?Africa is one big country that belongs to us all. Stop the beatings and wanton murders, these are your brothers and sisters.Stop being used.Tondorindo. Chinehasha.