Mthwakazi Restoration Movement on Mugabe death - 'Let the people seethe'

There goes a man who has the answers for the gukurahundi genocide. Some say that he was a giant, yes he was- a giant of human slaughter, a man who never respected civil liberties. A man who deformed our culture, our rights as a nation& he did so mercilessly.He killed many during the gukurahundi genocide and displaced millions while the same victims retain and suffer evident trauma. He destroyed diverse tribes only because he believed in his one-party state survived (in his murderous mind by one tribe - the Zezuru).He believed that only Zezuru should be the leaders of this country called Zimbabwe, hence he technically led a certain click of Zezuru die-hard popularly known as the group of 26 to annihilate other tribes including other eastern tribes under the Shona umbrella.He thought that the only way of uniting a nation was having one tribe, one party state, one centre of power and one voice in Zimbabwe, that it was him and him only who should precide in every national matter. In this, we have learnt how gluttonery and senseless visionary can destroy a nation.We have learnt on how tribal domination over other tribes, can pollute someone up into killing thousands and ultimately hundreds of thousands and deny deserving leaders to take part in nation building. Good examples of those denied a chance to showcase their talents were: Dumiso Dabengwa and Lookout Masuku (ZNA), Joshua Nkomo (Zapu), Sobusa Gula Ndebele (Speaker of parliament), King Mzilikazi II, King Bulelani Lobengula (Because they belonged to Matabeleland & Midlands regions), Edson Zvobgo (Zanu), Engineer Mudzuri, Patrick Kombayi (Because they were Karanga), Joice Mujuru (Because she was a Korekore), Margaret Dongo, Simba Makoni (Because they were Manyika), Ndabaningi Sithole because he was a Ndau. The list is endless.He is a bad lesson to future leaders to come because he left the entire nation in tatters. He promoted corruption and allowed it to develop roots, until it became a cancer which bled a nation to a state of morass and moribund we are in today. Very eloquent in English but very eloquent as well in national destruction.Mugabe cannot be celebrated as a hero but a zero who hijacked the liberation struggle and made himself a captain of a Zanu ship which caused economic, cultural and political catastrophes and will take decades for this part of Southen African nation to heal.He operated in Mozambique and DRC campaigns for the love money at the expense of economy of Zimbabwe. So many children of Zimbabwe perished and still perish foreign lands because of his carelessness. Above all he has gone with much of the evidence we needed for the closure of the first phase of gukurahundi operations between 1980 to 1987 and the second phase of gukurahundi operations from 1987 up to 2017 - non-the-less more perpertrators alongside his murderous spree still live on and justice shall prevail.I will close by saying Robert Gabriel Mugabe may you not find peace wherever you are, until the children of Mthwakazi (Matabeleland & Midlands) and Zimbabwe as a whole find peace.Magugu Benard.C( CA 1893MRM).