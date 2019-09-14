Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe to build mausoleum to honour dictator Mugabe - even in death his selfish greed is insatiable

14 Sep 2019
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the Zimbabwean government is building a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre as a way of paying homage and honour to the country's late founding father Robert Mugabe.

President Mnangagwa said the date of burial will now be determined by the period it will take to complete the mausoleum.

Mugabe was a corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous dictator. He has destroyed the country's once promising economy sending unemployment to soaring heights of 90% and ¾ of the population live in abject poverty today.

He managed to stay in power for 37 years and his party, Zanu-PF, is still in power to this day; because the party has routinely rigged elections and used brute force to impose its rule on the nation. The party has murdered over 30 000 innocent Zimbabweans in cold blood to establish and retain the de facto one-party dictatorship.

Throughout the last 39 years Mugabe and his Zanu-PF cronies have creamed off the nation's wealth build palatial mansions, buy cars, businesses and finance their extravagant lifestyles. In the turn of the century when Mugabe started to run out of loot to give his ever-demanding but wasteful cronies; he started to seize the white-owned farms and dished them out to his supporters. This triggered the collapse of the country's agricultural sector and with it the national economy.

With the country's basic services like education and health in decline due to lack of funds, the country's ruling elite started to out-source their needs outside Zimbabwe which only accelerated the collapse of the local services.

Mugabe used to go to Singapore for all his health care needs at the cost of US$3 million @ trip, according to 2012 Minister of Finance, Tendai Biti. That year he made no few than 24 trips. Mugabe spent the last five months is a hospital in Singapore. All this at public expense.

Mugabe was a corrupt and ruthless dictator who caused untold human suffering and deaths. He was not a hero, for Pete's sake! So, what is all this nonsense of the nation honouring a corrupt and murderous dictator, building a mausoleum to preserve his remains!

Yes, Robert Mugabe fought in the liberation war that ended white colonial exploitation and oppression of the blacks but it was not to set the downtrodden free. It was for the sole purpose of him and his fellow Zanu-PF thugs becoming the next oppressors and masters.

The country's dictator of the first 37 years is dead but the dictatorship he helped to create is alive and thriving and its greed for power, wealth and glory is insatiable. The country's survival is now on the line, the economic meltdown and political paralysis have pushed the nation right up to the very edge of the abyss. Zimbabwe needs liberating from the Zanu-PF dictatorship before it is too late; before the country slides beyond the point of no return to become another Libya or Syria!


Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
