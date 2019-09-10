Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | Views
As the dictatorial president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe occupied the national pulpit and wrote his own colourful story.

It is a well-tuned narrative about a man who liberates a nation from the grasp of white supremacists. It's a story of defiance as the hero stares down the west over the invasion of white-owned farms. It's a tale about a president who sacrifices everything for his people and promises to never retire.

But there are some serious issues with the story and they are causing all sorts of difficulties as the country prepares to bury its former president.

Ask any church minister about a funeral and they will tell you that there is plenty of selective storytelling involved - but the problem in Zimbabwe is that Mr Mugabe's family members and government officials cannot agree on which story they are telling.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has got a tale about how he served Mr Mugabe as his loyal lieutenant for 40 years, working to develop a unified and patriotic nation respected by the rest of the world. It is also works as propaganda with the country now struggling with hyper-inflation, widespread electricity blackouts, and general economic chaos.

Mr Mnangagwa will roll out his message at a day-long commemorative event at Harare's National Sports Stadium on Saturday. But the family and friends of Mr Mugabe do not accept the thesis.

Instead they accuse Mr Mnangagwa of betrayal after he dislodged the former president in a coup in November 2017. It left him, "a very bitter man," says Leo Mugabe, the former strongman's nephew.

This is a different narrative, laced with accusations of ingratitude and greed - and it has led some members of the Mugabe family to demand a private burial to protect the memory of their loved one. "Imagine people you trusted, people that were guarding you, looking after you, (turning) against you," said Leo Mugabe.

Relatives demanded that Mugabe be buried in his home village, Zvimba, but President Mnangagwa wants his former boss interred at the national cemetery, Hero's Acre. It seems Mr Mnangagwa may have won the argument when he tweeted "we're building a mausoleum for our founding father at... the Hero's Acre." You probably saw that one coming.

Members of the opposition MDC party, who have their own stories to tell of beatings and abductions at the hands of Mr Mugabe's thugs, were surprisingly charitable after the dictator's death. The leader of the MDC, Nelson Chamisa, said he was "rising above political differences and personal animosities", adding "this is the time for mourning not political point scoring."

Everyone in Zimbabwe has got a story to tell about Mugabe and they usually defy the selective storytelling which features at commemoration services.

One woman, called Sheron, told me she has been waging her own internal argument about the former president.

"He was a good man even though there were many things that (went) wrong. Every country has tough times but we want to forgive him and try and concentrate on what is happening now."

Funerals can be tricky when the story is not clear and Zimbabweans will be disagreeing about Robert Mugabe's for years and years to come.

Source - shynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 939 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2899 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3656 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 882 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

The other side of Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 411 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5547 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4298 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4734 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days