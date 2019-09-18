MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

Opinion / National

The tribal fracas at the Mthwakazi capital "Esigodlweni seNkosi" is a clear manifestation of a tribal war against the local people. The unrepentant Shona councillors yesterday snubbed a scheduled budget meeting at KwaBulawayo's city hall, in a bid to sabotage council operations as part of a broader scheme to undermine Mayor Solomon Mguni.Yesterday I got calls from multiple sources within the MDC explaining to me that the fight at city hall is a carryover of the previous set of councillors and has nothing to do with corruption allegations levelled against Town Clerk or alleged protest in defense of Kambarami.The MDC Bulawayo provincial chairman who is now a member of Parliament and is the former councillor for Makokoba working with councillor Maka, Thabitha Khumalo and their puppets are fighting Bulawayo Town Clerk over mining claims at Bulawayo City Council owned Eslebey farm in uMguza at the outskirts of Bulawayo as well as the tenders.I will not waste time on revealing the whole story but the fact of the matter is that Kambarami himself is being used by the MDC cartel in Bulawayo that is selfish, self serving wicked and unrepentant tribalists. MRP is on record insisting that it is a mistake to allow a one party state in Bulawayo just because we hate ZANU-PF and we want it gone like yesterday. Replacing ZANU with MDC is a mistake Matabeleland people will regret forever if we are not careful.We have allowed the City of Kings to be run by mafias, who have no political will whatsoever to serve our interests. The MDC is a replica ZANU-PF and in terms of tribalism it's worse, they are responsible for busing people from Mashonaland to Bulawayo.I don't understand why the MDC will gladly bring in 18 with ZANU adding one to make it 19 councillors from Mashonaland out of 29 including the ex communicated Tinashe Kambarami? Of the 28 Bulawayo councillors only 11 attended yesterday's budget consultation meeting forcing the cancellation of the meeting, that explains why we shouldn't vote out of desperation. "Sesazi thezela olulenkume" . We have brought misery to the City of Kings because of our ignorance.Meanwhile Bulawayo companies continue to employ elsewhere at the expense of locals, Haddon and Sly, Nissan Clover Leaf, and Total garage are some of the latest culprits bringing in Harare companies and workers to do renovations at their premises.------Mbonisi Solomon Gumbo writing in his personal capacity.