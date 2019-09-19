Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Chamisa's MDC summons Harare City Council leadership

4 hrs ago
The MDC leadership led by the Secretary General Chalton Hwende and Local Government Secretary, Eng. Elias Mudzuri today held a crisis meeting with the acting Mayor of Harare and a team of his councilors to appreciate the water crisis in the capital city as well as the decision to shut down water supplies to residents.

The party was satisfied with the explanation given by the leadership of council that the city had run out of chemicals and could not afford to pump dirty water to the residents without risking a disease outbreak. The acting mayor and councilors also assured the party that they had run around and secured some reprieve for the residents when they accessed some chemicals which are already on site to ensure that water supplies resume immediately, at least for a few days while a permanent solution is being worked out.
 
Currently, water treatment has begun at the city's water works and the precious liquid is expected to start trickling into residents' homes by end of day today.

It emerged from the meeting that central government is at the centre of the current water crisis bedeviling the capital city.  Government is the biggest debtor to the Harare city council while there has been no movement in the past 20 years in terms of the construction of the Kunzwi dam, which is expected to provide a permanent solution to Harare's dire water situation. The Kunzwi dam project has been Zanu-PF's campaign issue in every election since 1995 but to date, nothing has been done.

It also emerged that government has centralized the procurement of water chemicals and every day, council awaits to get the trinkets in terms of water chemicals as and when the scarce foreign currency becomes available at the central bank.

The other challenge is that Harare City Council's 2019 budget was pegged in US dollars and the government‘s decision to ban the use of hard currency has distorted the budgeted pricing system. The move also ensured that the little funds now available in RTGS to council can hardly sustain critical operations such as water supplies, among other key obligations of council.

So dire is the situation in Harare that council collects$15 million RTGS every month against a projected monthly expenditure of $45 million for water treatment chemicals alone. The $15 million RTGS is inadequate for water treatment chemicals, let alone other key obligations of council.

The MDC is happy that the Harare City council is working hard under the circumstances to ensure that residents get water, including ensuring that water bowsers are provided in the communities and that the boreholes in the various wards of the city are working so that at any given moment, there is constant water supply to the residents.

The MDC hopes that government will play its part in alleviating the crisis bedeviling the capital city by clearing its huge debt owed to council as well as providing a permanent water solution by ensuring that the Kunzwi water project becomes more than an election message that is bandied about ahead of every election.  

Luke Tamborinyoka
Deputy National Spokesperson
Movement For Democratic Change

Source - Luke Tamborinyoka
