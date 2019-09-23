MDC disgusted by violation of Dr Magombeyi's rights

Opinion / National

The MDC is in solidarity with Dr Magombeyi and his family who are going through severe persecution in the hands of the Zanu-PF regime and its functionaries. The contemptuous behavior by the police to defy the order of the High Court is a clear indicator that there is no rule of law in Zimbabwe and human rights are continuously violated.The MDC is disgusted by the continued violations of the Rule of Law by the so called new dispensation regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa. Justice Happias Zhou handed down a Ruling allowing the young doctor to go to South Africa to access specialist treatment in South Africa but there are disturbing reports that the police are frustrating the Ruling in typical mafia style.We thought that the days of flagrant defiance of Court Orders had died with the overthrow of Robert Mugabe but alas this Regime has no shame and the pretence that it's a new dispensation has all but vanished with the perpetuation of the strong arm tactics reminiscent of the dark old days.The hospitalization of the Doctor and his observation by both government and private doctors amidst reports that he was tortured clearly shows the desirability of him getting access to the best treatment. After all our health institutions have been destroyed to the extent that all the top leaders seek treatment abroad at the slightest hint of the need for medical care.It is therefore in this context that while we hold no brief for anyone we in the MDC are gravely concerned by this disdain and contempt for court orders and the callousness of this Regime.Its bad enough that the Matemadandas and Mutodis of this world have been pontificating about fake abductions when there are clear cases of the state's hand in previous incidents like the Jestina Mukoko case. Now we have a situation where law enforcement agencies are not only defying court orders but also violating rights.We call upon the State to come to its senses and stop scoring own goals and then embark on the blame game. They must do the decent thing and allow Dr Peter Magombeyi access to the best medical attention and thereafter the truth of what transpired will be revealed.Innocent GoneseMDC Secretary for Justice and Legal Affairs