Our forests are disappearing at an alarming rate

4 hrs ago | Views
Environmental expects have always warned people on the dangers associated with uncontrolled felling down of trees, especially in the absence of tree planting programmes.

Landslides are one big danger to human settlements and these are known to occur as a result of wanton tree cutting that destroys canopies protecting slopes and lands from the elements. Our wonderful tobacco farmers in Mash. Central should be conscientised on the need to conserve our forests that are disappearing at an alarming rate.

Indeed both the government and the farmer need the money of which tobacco is one of our biggest forex cash cows. Mash. Central is one of the top tobacco producing provinces with very rich soils and dependable rainfall patterns.

Tree planting must become part of our 'culture' whilst tree cutting should be done in controlled manner. Schools can spearhead the forest recovery projects by planting plenty trees every year.

Our mountains and hills now look bald and bare, even troops of baboons that used to range the areas have dwindled in numbers. Small game like rabbits are now a rare sight with no place to hide.

The fire-singed game kill with its gamely taste meat is no more. Let's preserve our forests and the land, its the greatest heritage for our progeny and posterity. Unchecked free for all gold panning may be doing more harm than good.

Let's use approved methods to extract the precious minerals. Let's make Zimbabwe great again.

Thomas Murisa. Harare.

Source - Thomas Murisa
