Release Dr Magombeyi from police hostage

The Local Solutions Council strongly condemns the Zimbabwe Police for holding HOSTAGE the Acting President of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, Dr Peter Magombeyi despite the High Court ruling that he could leave for South Africa to get further treatment.

This Police Hostage comes after; Justice Happious Zhou granted an urgent chamber application by Dr Peter Magombeyi, the president of the Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), who was being prevented from leaving his hospital bed by police. The judge granted an interim relief sought by Magombeyi interdicting police from "directly or indirectly" preventing him from "leaving Zimbabwe for the purposes of accessing medical services in the Republic of South Africa." Justice Zhou also ruled that police had violated Magombeyi's right to freedom of movement as enshrined in section 66(2)(c) of the constitution and his right to health care in section 76(1) and (3) by blocking his request to seek urgent medical attention in South Africa

Hence, As Zimbabwe's leading Think tank, the Local Solutions Council interprets that for the nation to turn around its economic fortunes and get on a path of inclusive and sustainable development, citizens must be free to exercise their rights, civic space must be open and Government must respect the RULE OF LAW as guaranteed in the Constitution of Zimbabwe..

Consequently, the Local Solutions Council calls for the Zimbabwe Police to UPHOLD the rule of law and to immediately RELEASE Dr Magombeyi so that he can seek further treatment in South Africa.

 
Issued By
Darlington Nyambiya
LSC President
Local Solutions Council
Email: admin@thesolutionstower.com
Website: www.localsolutionscouncil.com

Source - Darlington Nyambiya
