Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Open letter to Julius Malema

1 hr ago | Views
It's unfortunate and an absurdity of the highest level of pigheadedness that you, Julius Malema has turned himself into a paid and willing implement of the fallen and discredited G40 clique whose majority of members are in self-imposed exile, dreading "arrest" for crimes, only themselves know.

Contrary to what you say and want us to believe, the wishes of former president Robert Mugabe's family is highly esteemed and respected by the current Government led by President Mnangagwa.

The actions and evidence of how the Government reveres the former president and his family are there for all and sundry to see. Admittedly, you are a documented motor-mouth, but even a fool must know his time and place.

We thought you had come for a funeral, but we were shocked that you became the proverbial outsider mourning more than the bereaved. We all know that it was the Mugabe family that suggested the idea of a mausoleum and their wish was granted by President Mnangagwa.

The respect for the wishes of the family is indeed a new development, considering that the former president, without judging him, did not respect the wishes of some of the families who did not want their relatives interred at the national shrine.

The following heroes come to mind; Cephas Msipa and Edgar Tekere just to mention two. For you, Malema, this should be highly important information that your G40 handlers hid from you.

Indeed, Mugabe was our leader, who led our struggle, and whom we voted for, several terms and the ideology which he nurtured was not his own individual ideology per se, but that of the party which shepherded him into office, and that is the gigantic ZANU-PF.

You might know, Julius, if you are now dull, that Zanu-PF is a product of a protracted liberation struggle whose accomplishment cannot be credited to an individual, but rather the imperturbable collective effort of the slogging sons and daughters of the land some fallen and some still living.

President Mnangagwa and many others are some of these living Cdes who are marshalling the legacy of the liberation struggle forward.

The struggle transcends individuals. We are cognisant of a cabal that iniquitously attempted to skyjack the revolution by exploiting the advanced age of the former president, during his last days in office which led to the party restructuring itself. Surprisingly, it is the same characters that wanted to steal the revolution from its vanguard, that you speak on behalf.

On more critical analysis, Julius, we forgive you because you sold out revolutionary ANC and formed your own party. You are now a liability to the struggle waged by Zanu-PF and ANC and what you say, confirms it.

Zanu-PF regenerated itself legally and that cannot certainly be called tormenting as you allege, but putting the party's legacy on track and righting the wrongs. Even after his resignation, the Government ensured that the former president is well looked after. His security was intact, and medical bills were paid for by the State (refer to statements by his children).

Even his extended relatives were taken care of (refer to Grace's mother assistance). During your days in the ANC and your new out-of-sorts party EFF, you recalled Thabo Mbeki and none said that it was tormenting since you were bringing normalcy.

If it was a necessary thing to be done then your assertions which paint a gory picture of torment are uncalled for at a time when we are supposed to building our nation. You will do yourself a lot of favour Julius, by maturing as a politician and an African and stop grandstanding.

Tendai Chirau is the National Secretary for Administration ZANU (PF) Youth League.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Tendai Chirau
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Xiaomi's new smartphone other smartphones look old-fashioned

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa calls for end to 'illegal' sanctions

16 mins ago | 17 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe over payouts to Trafigura partner

20 mins ago | 60 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

38 mins ago | 27 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

44 mins ago | 100 Views

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

44 mins ago | 117 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

45 mins ago | 82 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

46 mins ago | 36 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

46 mins ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

48 mins ago | 58 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

50 mins ago | 47 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

57 mins ago | 71 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

58 mins ago | 322 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

1 hr ago | 198 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

1 hr ago | 194 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

1 hr ago | 691 Views

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Interruption of water supplies

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Gold panners invade mine

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

1 hr ago | 192 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

1 hr ago | 54 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Musona is back

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

1 hr ago | 176 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

2 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

3 hrs ago | 824 Views

Malema walks in the shadow of Uncle Bob

11 hrs ago | 1601 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days