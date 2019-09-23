Latest News Editor's Choice


Ingwebu Breweries must fire its Managing Director urgently

Ingwebu told Some of us have always known that Mr Mhlanga the current Ingwebu director is a conman who survives and always finds his way through bribery. His history says it all.

It then boggles my mind as to how did Ingwebu board employ such a man for such a critical position, despite glaring evidence of his tainted past and personality. I was shocked to read in the state media that the company was conned of 375 litres of fuel and a $1 200 of our money by a trickster masquerading as a Central Intelligence Officer.

My question is when did the CIO or the so called president's office become debt collectors? Mr Dube the alleged fraudster should be discharged without any charge and be cleared of any wrong doing, instead be officially employed by the President's office and Mhlanga be the one to face the consequences. This Mhlanga guy is insulting our intelligence, when has bribery became official?

Ingwebu management actually have the guts to go to court to claim their bribery money back and they expect to be taken serious. Mhlanga must pay back the money, and fuel, as well as be dismissed from Ingwebu together with the people that he employed as part of bribing the CIO.

Mhlanga suggests in his court papers that if Dube was a real and authentic CIO then it would have been proper to bribe him, which in itself is bad business practice. I am shocked Bulawayo City Council management, board and councillors haven't said anything about mismanagement at Ingwebu and glaring evidence of corruption and misconduct.

Mhlanga told the courts that he employed unqualified personal with unverified qualifications simple because a supposed CIO said so, what kind of stupidity is this? Mhlanga actually confirms to all and sundry that in this country there are some who are above the law and can approach any company get what they want and get away with it simply because they are CIO.

This on it's own is a good reason for the West to maintain the sanctions on Zimbabwe because it's proof enough that there is no rule of law. I am worried that Ingwebu is not concerned about the bribe itself but that they bribed the wrong person.

Mhlanga must be fired and arrested for corruption and misconduct.

Cde Mbonisi Solomon Gumbo is a member of MRP writing in his personal capacity.




Source - Mbonisi Gumbo
Most Popular In 7 Days