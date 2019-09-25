Our solid support to Israeli-Zimbabwe cooperation

Opinion / National

We the Apostolic Product Certification Zimbabwe and our millions of membership which we represent in Zimbabwe and Southern Region of Africa we have decided to step up and praise the wonderful gesture shown by the President of Zimbabwe to engage the Israeli government during his recent visit in New York. We were waiting this gesture for many years because Israel is where our spiritual roots are taking and getting life. We strongly believe that Zimbabwe needs blessings from Israel and we have been hitting brick walls since 1999 enomically and our relationship with real friends starts with Israel into the real helpful global Nations.We are giving in all our prayers so that the president will bring Zimbabwe and Israel to a real close relationship and this is the only platform that we were waiting for so that the hands of Israel will bless us.We pray that with this engagement there will be a God given way sanctions will be removed, our economy will be back to normal, our political atmosphere will be full of servant leadership, and patriotism will be seen from parliament to all arms of the state.We are Indigenous Zionists white garments churches. We believe in Israel as our spiritual roots and Levitical/ Pentateauchal laws are our daily living and normal healthy life style. Our food certification is the same as Kosher certification from the Jewish religion. We are now cross pollinating religion and food Industry. We have already send a formal invitation to President Mnangagwa and other Notable public figures who are yet to recieve our invitations to all attend our one day conference to be held in Harare before year end as we are launching our Food Certification organisation which have addressed the the current growing desire of Apostolic certified products."Those who work against Israel shall be cursed", this is our Prophecy, and "those who shall stretch their hand to Jerusalem shall be blessed"We will declare a day of National prayer across our millions of membership the day President Mnangagwa will visit Israel as what he promised and Zimbabwe will be saved from all forms of bad thing happening.(Obey Mapuranga)Founder of Apostolic Product Certification ZimbabweWebsite: www.apostoliccertification.co.zwEmail: apostoliccertification@gmail.comEmail: info@apostoliccertification.co.zwContact 0771943107Address: Apostolic Product Certification ZimbabweBlock C Mabamba Complex Unit DChitungwiza