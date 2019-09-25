Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Our solid support to Israeli-Zimbabwe cooperation

7 hrs ago | Views
We the Apostolic Product Certification Zimbabwe and our millions of membership which we represent in Zimbabwe and Southern Region of Africa we have decided to step up and praise the wonderful gesture shown by the President of Zimbabwe to engage the Israeli government during his recent visit in New York. We were waiting this gesture for many years because Israel is where our spiritual roots are taking and getting life. We strongly believe that Zimbabwe needs blessings from Israel and we have been hitting brick walls since 1999 enomically and our relationship with real friends starts with Israel into the real helpful global Nations.

We are giving in all our prayers so that the president will bring Zimbabwe and Israel to a real close relationship and this is the only platform that we were waiting for so that the hands of Israel will bless us.

We pray that with this engagement there will be a God given way sanctions will be removed, our economy will be back to normal, our political atmosphere will be full of servant leadership, and patriotism will be seen from parliament to all arms of the state.

We are Indigenous Zionists white garments churches. We believe in Israel as our spiritual roots and Levitical/ Pentateauchal laws are our daily living and normal healthy life style. Our food certification is the same as Kosher certification from the Jewish religion. We are now cross pollinating religion and food Industry. We have already send a formal invitation to President Mnangagwa and other Notable public figures who are yet to recieve our invitations  to all attend our one day conference to be held in Harare before year end as we are launching our Food Certification organisation which have addressed the the current growing desire of Apostolic certified products.

"Those who work against Israel shall be cursed", this is our Prophecy, and "those who shall stretch their hand to Jerusalem shall be blessed"

We will declare a day of National prayer across our millions of membership the day President Mnangagwa will visit Israel as what he promised and Zimbabwe will be saved from all forms of bad thing happening.

(Obey Mapuranga)
Founder of Apostolic Product Certification Zimbabwe
Website: www.apostoliccertification.co.zw
Email: apostoliccertification@gmail.com
Email: info@apostoliccertification.co.zw
Contact 0771943107

Address: Apostolic Product Certification Zimbabwe
           Block C Mabamba Complex Unit D
           Chitungwiza

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Obey Mapuranga
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa will honour his promise to Mugabe family'

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Malema credited with helping Mugabe's family with burial wishes

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zanu-PF spoils for new fight with Mugabe family

4 hrs ago | 1692 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa to transfer Blue Roof to Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 4698 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD tax evasion trial postponed

6 hrs ago | 348 Views

Coffee Lover 'Diego Tryno' Promises Epidemic

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe is Open for incompetence, deceit and corruption

7 hrs ago | 752 Views

Recruitment freeze cripples tertiary institutions

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Tobacco seed sales decline 20%

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Illegal mining threatens Blanket Mine operations

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Strive Masiyiwa lashes RBZ

7 hrs ago | 4547 Views

'Change is coming,' says Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

ZESA set to increase power exports to Namibia

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

What Mugabe feared most

7 hrs ago | 688 Views

Command Agriculture facing financial challenges

7 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa and allies behaving like ostriches

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mugabe's bizarre burial revelations

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Football legend 'Hamid Dhana' dies at 61

7 hrs ago | 215 Views

President Mnangagwa's court case moved to Thursday

8 hrs ago | 1758 Views

BREAKING: 'ZANU-PF to evict Grace Mugabe from Blue Roof mansion'

8 hrs ago | 5947 Views

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

9 hrs ago | 871 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

9 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

9 hrs ago | 4828 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

10 hrs ago | 7545 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

12 hrs ago | 663 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

12 hrs ago | 887 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

14 hrs ago | 5855 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

15 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

15 hrs ago | 2744 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

15 hrs ago | 5447 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

15 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

15 hrs ago | 6090 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

16 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

16 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

16 hrs ago | 5156 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

16 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

16 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

16 hrs ago | 3008 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

16 hrs ago | 3158 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

16 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

16 hrs ago | 947 Views

City tables shock budget

16 hrs ago | 437 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

16 hrs ago | 761 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days