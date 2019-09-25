Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe is buffeted by inconsistencies, lack of cohesion, indecisive politics, incapacitation and deep rooted corruption. The bottom line is Zimbabwe economy has totally collapsed and there is need for progressive minds to converge and come up with collective decisions to bail out the ailing economy. There is need for consensus on what exactly needs to be done to revive our ailing economy.  

Our economic crisis has reached unprecedented levels and there is need to put proper measures to deal with the nature of our problem. Below is a pre-review on the current situation and proper remedy to curb our crisis. Our major crisis is corruption ranging from looting of national resources to policy shifts and inconsistencies without major reforms. We need political, economic and judicial reforms before we address the issue of sanctions. For example today I was looking at cars which were purchased for senators, MPs and ministers and the entire executive.

My question is how does a small economy like Zimbabwe survive? This country is rich with natural resources and resources at our disposal and rich deposits. My question is do we have proper economic and legal frameworks to address our challenges? We lost billions of dollars in Marange and gold proceeds and other precious minerals because of lack of cohesion and proper frameworks to address the real problem.

Problems we have at stake

-    Corruption
-    Incompetency within and outside the system
-    Lack of policy clarification
-    Lack of capacitation
-    Leakages
-    Structural adjustments
-    Appetite for expenditure
-    Debt problem
-    Servant leadership
-    Lack of tolerance
-    Divergence of views

Way forward:

Zimbabweans must be empowered

The culture of dependency syndrome must stop. The State must produce quality economic players through empowerment planning. This idea of looting national resources and allowing individuals to bankroll Government projects must stop forthwith. Zimbabweans must be allowed to participate in economic planning and activities. Whilst a middle-class economy (2030) is ideal, but Government must come up with frameworks that address poverty reduction, high rate of unemployment, competency, idealism and competitive growth. I also buy in the idea of rural transformation. I don't agree with the concept of dishing out inputs and food handouts, this will open loopholes of manipulation and vulnerability particularly in rural areas. Why would you creat a culture of dependency syndrome?

Senate must be abolished

Zimbabwe does not have the capacity to bankroll the activities of a bloated senate. If I may ask, how much was spend to buy cars for the senators? Sitting allowances, and what is the role of senators. I have always come to the conclusion that the concept of senate was a political move meant to reward political players and silence whistle blowers. There is no much difference between senate and parliament. Money could be saved to re-furbish hospitals and even build more state of art hospitals for our country. We have wasted so much money on this bloated senate which is not rewarding Zimbabwe with anything.


Cutting Expenditure

We borrow for survival. Money is not grown from trees. Economy is all about industry. We need a functional industry and we must have the capacity to produce. Instead of hiring planes for the President and the entire executive, we can purchase a plane for the President. The size of the cabinet must be reduced, we need at least 15 ministers, and we can merge other ministries such as information with ICT, finance with economic development, youth, women and sports can be one ministry and we easily do away with deputy ministers. Our economy does not have the capacity to bankroll deputy ministers. In a nutshell we are saying, 15 ministers are enough and deputy ministers must be dealt with. In place for deputy ministers, permanent secretaries and principal directors can assist ministers and other senior civil servants.

Foreign missions must be reduced

We have embassies almost in all countries around the world. I think the focal point is to have foreign missions in key strategic countries for economic interests. This will reduce costs for the entire Government systems and reduce costs. My question is does the Zimbabwe Government have the capacity to bankroll all these foreign missions? This money can be redirected to critical sectors of the economy such as health, tourism, education, infrastructure development, mining and Agriculture. We can have one key strategic mission in South Africa for Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Lesotho to reduce costs. Government must re-look into the issue of foreign missions revenue can be re-directed into critical sectors of the economy.


Eat what you can kill policy

Our major problem is we are surviving from debts and borrowing from multi-lateral institutions and we have created a serious gap in our economy. We don't grow money from trees, and our major challenges is that we are surviving from donation. We have minerals, land, competent people, our literacy rate is almost 90% and then what is our problem? We must learn to depend on our own. We must deviate from the culture of borrowing and dependency syndrome from other economies.


Nature of foreign and local debt

It is important for the Government to clear the air on the nature of our debts. Whom do we owe? How much? List of creditors, and nature of the debts. How did we reach those debts? Accountability of governance is key. Zimbabwe must not depend on rumor mongering. We must lead by transparency and accountability. Why is it that Muthuli Ncube has failed to account on the nature of our debts? The question of debt clearance has been rubbished aside and swept under the carpet. We have mortgaged our country and minerals to foreign nationals because of circumstances leading to borrowing without following proper procedure.

Policy clarification

Our foreign policy is in shambles. We have so many inconsistencies on media, mining, foreign, tourism, education and agriculture policies. Government has been backtracking on several issues related to economic and governance. Mnangagwa's priority must be to table a proper national development agenda. There must be a policy document which incorporates academics, policy makers, and politicians across political divide, economists, development practitioners, and other stakeholders so that they can come up with a second national development agenda in line with the five year plan which stipulates a clear development agenda. How do we expect investors to flock into Zimbabwe when our policies are in shambles? Today we say this, tomorrow we have changed. Look at the currency reform agenda, there are so many adjustments which has confused many potential investors and other leading companies in Zimbabwe. On the introduction of the new currency, there were conflicting statements regarding currency issues between the President and Minister of Finance. Lack of clarity has scared the few potential investors. At any given point, no country can survive without Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Command Agriculture Facility

The concept of command Agriculture is a exceptional but the implementation is offside. How can an individual bankroll a Government project which can sustain the whole nation without going to a public tender? Secondly, parliament is an arm of Government, and it has never been involved in the facility in terms of consultation. Thirdly, all stakeholders have been sidelined in this major project. Sakunda Holdings was awarded this massive project without a public tender, and this has amounted to 5.9 billion which has disappeared without any trace. According to the auditor General report, and the public accounts committee, almost 6 billion United States Dollars was not accounted for since the inception of the new dispensation. We have an individual bankrolling this project. We have grain in stock that can last for six months. My question is simple, was the nation consulted on this project? Why is it that a major project like command agriculture is not bankrolled by banks like CBZ, ZB, Met Bank and others yet we have strong financial institutions which can do so? There must be a proper framework which involves legal and economic practitioners who are competent to deliver the best for our country. The framework must be clear and outline the following:

1.    What is the role of the Government in the deal?
2.    How much does the Government get from this deal?
3.    Does the project benefit an ordinary person in Zimbabwe?
4.    How much does Sakunda Holdings get from this project?
5.    What is the nature of the deal?
6.    What are the legal and economic implications of the deal?


If the Command Agriculture facility cannot explain the above issues, then it must be abolished and those people who were leading the project must be made to account the 5.9 billion which is missing.


Human Rights Obligation

Zimbabwe is under spotlight on human rights issues. Cases ranging from abductions, torture, and violence must be dealt to clear. Are we able to attract any foreign direct investment over the alleged abduction cases? We need to come out clean on such issues. The issue of violence, abductions and torture are way past and beyond the modern era obligations and such is associated with early stone era of politics. We must be coherent, tolerant and allow divergence of views. We must be able to accept views of other people.

National projects

We need to reflect on how we handle national projects. We must come up with proper monitoring and evaluation systems and put in place mechanisms to deal with incompetence, incapacitation and corruption on Government projects. Where is Dema project? What happened to the 2 billion dollar project? This is one of the projects which drained from the fiscus and those who bankrolled the project looted all the resources, leaving the Government coffers empty. We have the Beitbridge – Chirundu project, what happened? The issue of tender systems and procedure. Do we have competent people around the project? What about the Gwanda – solar project? What happened? 7 million went into the drainage. Nothing was recovered. We have the command agriculture which has gobbled almost 5.9 billion, and still we have shortage of grain and more than 4 million face starvation. We have ZINARA tollgates projects and many others. Few months ago ED made it clear that we have over 100 buses coming to Zimbabwe. Do we have a proper tender system on these projects?


Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo – D. Phil Candidate

Muzamhindo is a leading consultant in Project Management and he is also the Executive Director for Global Institute of Policy Analysis and Research and he can be contacted at tinamuzala@gmail.com

Source - Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

1 hr ago | 184 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa will honour his promise to Mugabe family'

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Malema credited with helping Mugabe's family with burial wishes

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zanu-PF spoils for new fight with Mugabe family

4 hrs ago | 1660 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa to transfer Blue Roof to Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 4655 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD tax evasion trial postponed

6 hrs ago | 347 Views

Coffee Lover 'Diego Tryno' Promises Epidemic

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe is Open for incompetence, deceit and corruption

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Our solid support to Israeli-Zimbabwe cooperation

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Recruitment freeze cripples tertiary institutions

7 hrs ago | 475 Views

Tobacco seed sales decline 20%

7 hrs ago | 78 Views

Illegal mining threatens Blanket Mine operations

7 hrs ago | 70 Views

Strive Masiyiwa lashes RBZ

7 hrs ago | 4534 Views

'Change is coming,' says Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

ZESA set to increase power exports to Namibia

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

What Mugabe feared most

7 hrs ago | 680 Views

Command Agriculture facing financial challenges

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa and allies behaving like ostriches

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mugabe's bizarre burial revelations

7 hrs ago | 640 Views

Football legend 'Hamid Dhana' dies at 61

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

President Mnangagwa's court case moved to Thursday

8 hrs ago | 1748 Views

BREAKING: 'ZANU-PF to evict Grace Mugabe from Blue Roof mansion'

8 hrs ago | 5918 Views

Zimbabwe needs higher productivity and exports

9 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chronicling the G40's hatchet job on Mugabe's legacy

9 hrs ago | 865 Views

Nelson Chamisa's jest causes uproar

9 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Mugabe missing from his fortified grave?

9 hrs ago | 4800 Views

BREAKING: RBZ bans Ecocash transactions

10 hrs ago | 7524 Views

Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

12 hrs ago | 663 Views

Can an undervalued currency boost Zim Exports

12 hrs ago | 887 Views

Acie Lumumba apologises to Kasukuwere

14 hrs ago | 5847 Views

'Mnangagwa regime is shameless'

14 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Armed robbers throw spikes at moving cars

14 hrs ago | 2741 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa talks latest

14 hrs ago | 5446 Views

'Joshua Nkomo should be re-buried in Matopos' says Jonathan Moyo

15 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Exhume Joshua Nkomo from Heroes Acre

15 hrs ago | 6083 Views

An ethnic Genocide is brewing in Matebeleland as Ndebeles get tutsified by Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Mugabe looked after his own

16 hrs ago | 2241 Views

Matebeleland Chiefs turn heat on govt

16 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Mugabe's body parts on demand, buried in a steel coffin

16 hrs ago | 5154 Views

Gushungo clan chiefs snubbed Mugabe burial

16 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Chamisa's MDC to bring back US dollar

16 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Dr Magombeyi admitted in upmarket SA hospital with his low salary?

16 hrs ago | 3003 Views

Mutodi under siege over Zanu-PF 'dunderheads' tweet

16 hrs ago | 3153 Views

Zanu-PF alleges infiltration in Mashonaland Central

16 hrs ago | 868 Views

ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

16 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zimbabwe cops, soldiers under UN spotlight

16 hrs ago | 947 Views

City tables shock budget

16 hrs ago | 432 Views

50 city sex workers 'repent'

16 hrs ago | 760 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days