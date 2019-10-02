'My government is implementing reforms' - rigged elections are illegitimate and must step down, now

Opinion / National

Every economic performance indicator shows that the Zimbabwe economic is in total economic meltdown and yet Mnangagwa continue to claim otherwise."My government continues to take bold and decisive steps to open up and grow the economy for the benefit of all our people. The road map articulated in our Vision 2030, with the TSP as the key building block is being systematically pursued. We are reforming our economy, we are reforming political space, and the very fabric of our society," he maintains.There are a number of points one can raise in the above statement but I will just confine myself to four points:The claim that he has taken "bold and decisive steps to open up and grown the economy" is a blatant lie. He promised "zero tolerance on corruption", without doubt Zimbabwe's number one economic cancer killing the economy, and yet has done very little. In 2016, then President Mugabe admitted the country was being "swindled out of US$ 15 billion in diamond revenue alone. Mnangagwa has not arrested even one diamond swindler or recovered one dollar of the swindled loot.Indeed, we know the wholesale looting has continued unabated since Mnangagwa took over. Last year US$ 3 billion of Command Agriculture funds were swindled; no one has accounted for it and no one has been arrested.There is growing evidence that the economic growth to middle income level promised in Vision 2030 is another Zanu-PF mirage as the economic growth and stability, the milestone marker to show the country was heading in the right directions have all been missed. Zimbabwe's Minister of Finance, Professor Mthuli Ncube, the chief designer of the Vision 2030 and TSP promised to sell the program to IMF and WB and have them on board bankrolling the recover, for example. He has clearly failed to impress the two Brentwood Financial Institutions, they have pointedly refused to grant Zimbabwe even one dollar in financial assistance.Professor Ncube is trying to hide his failing policies by banning the publication of such economic indicators as rate of inflation. Last Thursday, 26 September, the IMF head of delegation Gene Leon reveal that the country's hyperinflation had surged to 300% adding that the country "was experiencing severe economic difficulties" and revealed inflation had soared 300%.The root cause of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown is the country's pariah state status. Zimbabwe is a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs. It is near impossible to do business in a country where chaos rules supreme and there is no law and order.After the November 2017 coup Mnangagwa promised the "new dispensation" as the antidote to end the pariah state. Sadly he failed to keep his promise as he blatantly rigged last year's elections."We are reforming the political space!" No, you have already missed the boat! After 39 years of rigging elections, do you serious believe anyone would be impressed by yet another promise to reform and hold free, fair and credible elections.Zanu-PF rigged last year's elections, the party has no mandate to govern and must step down.39 years of Zanu-PF misrule has dragged the nation to the very edge of the precipice, the party must step down now to allow the nation to step back. The economic situation in the country is intolerable and getting worse; the nation's stability and survival is at stake, there is no time to waste. Zanu-PF must step down now, that is not negotiable.Zanu-PF has imposed this de facto one-party dictatorship on this nation with the tragic economic and political consequences we can all see. The party cannot be allow to hold this nation to ransom for another day longer. The cup is full to overflow! Enough is enough!