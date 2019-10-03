MDC Alliance walk of shame

Opinion / National

THE MDC Alliance legislators' walk of shame in Parliament before President Mnangagwa's address on Tuesday is a tired and futile attempt at drawing unnecessary attention that no one needs at a time when the Government is working towards reviving the economy.The MDC Alliance legislators walked out of the august House just as the President was about to present the State of the Nation Address and outline the legislative agenda for the Second Session of the 9th Parliament.The legislators who have demonstrated high level of hypocrisy, continue to receive sitting allowances and accept cars from Parliament but still refuse to acknowledge President Mnangagwa who leads the executive that forms the three pillars of the state.Not that President Mnangagwa relies on their endorsement, his mandate is derived from the Zimbabweans who woke up on July 30 last year to cast their ballots in favour of the Head of State and his Zanu-PF party which won the majority vote in the polls.While the MDC Alliance continue to sulk over their leader Mr Nelson Chamisa's loss in the 2018 elections, it does not stop the Government from working towards the development of the country and revival of the economy.The duplicity of the MDC Alliance legislators is best described by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi who said: "You don't come into an August House as a product of an election that put in place the President and yourself and you decide that you don't recognise the process. Our constitution indicates that our legislature consists of the President and Parliament so whatever they will do after this, if they are to pass a law, who will sign that law?"The ruling Zanu-PF also described the MDC Alliance legislators' antics as confirmation of their true nature of being a disorientated puppet organisation masquerading as a democratic outfit."Their clumsy walkout during His Excellency E.D Mnangagwa's address served the ideal purpose of exposing them as a clueless so-called democratic movement with hardly any interest of Zimbabwe and its heroic people. Their bid is to pander to the machinations of their western founders and funders whose interest have always been inimical to Zimbabwe."For MDC Alliance to lay claims of illegitimacy on the Office of His Excellency, the President E.D Mnangagwa is not only hypocritical but fallacious as it borders on hallucination. The revolutionary Zanu-PF would like to remind the MDC Alliance and its cohorts that a harmonised election was conducted on 30 July 2018 where the patriotic masses of Zimbabwe gave the party of choice, the revolutionary Zanu-PF an assailable mandate to govern this great nation," said Zanu-PF secretary for information and publicity Simon Khaya Moyo."The revolutionary party has a two-thirds majority against the MDC's insignificant number. This lackey of the West was rejected by the people of Zimbabwe and the trend has continued as shown by the latest by-elections results where Zanu-PF was overwhelmingly given the nod to govern the people. The so-called illegitimacy claim is nonsensical as confirmed by the Constitutional Court."Further, His Excellency the President E.D Mnangagwa has a surplus of close to half a million votes ahead of his nearest rival in the 2018 Presidential vote, which confirms the trust which the people have on his leadership abilities."In his address President Mnangagwa highlighted the major issues that affect the nation outlining the interventions the Government is making to address the situation. To show class above the MDC Alliance merchants of chaos, President Mnangagwa, despite their walking out, still chose to put the country first and invited them for dialogue."The economic reforms we have embarked on are beginning to bear fruit. I am aware of the pain being experienced by the poor and the marginalised. Fellow compatriots, getting the economy working again will require time, patience, unity of purpose and perseverance," said President Mnangagwa."I am happy with the progress being made under the ongoing Political Parties Dialogue and stand ready to welcome all political parties who contested in the 2018 Harmonised Elections, and are yet to be part of this forum."All the strategies by the MDC Alliance to cast aspersions on the country and government from their invitation of sanctions, violent demonstrations coordinated with the help of some western countries and lately staged abductions have failed dismally.Zimbabweans, instead are united in the hope of a better Zimbabwe that will be achieved through initiatives by the Government to achieve an economic turnaround. If anything, the antics by the MDC Alliance legislators served to prove their lack of seriousness in tackling the issues affecting the country and instead elected to pursue narrow political interests at the expense of the voters who voted them into office.They do not represent the aspirations of Zimbabweans but are more concerned with their own pursuit of power.