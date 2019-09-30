Latest News Editor's Choice


'ED has proffered no solution and are stopping Zanu-PF collapse' boasted Madhuku - why, how nauseating

Professor Lovemore Madhuku, one of Zimbabwe's opposition party leaders, said President Mnangagwa's speech to mark the opening of parliament proffered no solutions to the country's myriad of economic, social and political problem.

"They are worse than (the late former President Robert) Mugabe, especially the level of indecision. I read a useful article which said Mnangagwa, through his Sona last year, set an ambitious target that has not been achieved. It does not begin to even address the basic issues affecting the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

Madhuku said his party was only participating in the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) with the hope that it would bring positive change to Zimbabwe and also to ensure that the Zanu-PF government does not collapse.

Madhuku is 100% correct Mnangagwa's speech "did not proffer any solutions" to the myriad of problems the nation facing. But that comes as no a surprise; the man is corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless, taking over the leadership of Zanu-PF was not going to change that reality.

As much as Mnangagwa has tried to distance himself from Zimbabwe's economic meltdown and political tyranny of the 37 years Mugabe as the Zanu-PF top dog; he cannot. He was a senior member of Mugabe's government throughout the 37 years. Why did he not resign if he disapproved with the regime's policies.

Indeed, Mnangagwa was Mugabe's Chief enforcer and henchman. If was none other than Mnangagwa himself who went so far as to orchestrate the blatant "cooking up" of the March 2008 election result to deny Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC party the victory.

He went on to direct Zanu-PF operatives, war veterans and security services personal to harass, intimidate, beat, rape and even to murder of over 500 innocent civilians in cold blood for the purpose of punishing the people for rejecting Zanu-PF and forcing them to vote for Mugabe in the run-off.  

Of course, Mnangagwa must bear his share of the blame blame for all the economic mess, corruption and the innocent blood that was shed during the Mugabe days. He stifled debate and democratic competition and even killed to keep Mugabe and Zanu-PF in power!

Even if we gave Mnangagwa the benefit of the doubt and absolved him from all responsibility for the failures, chaos, etc. during Mugabe's days. He has failed to accomplish anything in the last two years he has been in power.

He promised to end mismanagement and corruption; there are still rampant. He promised to hold free, fair and credible elections; he blatantly rig the elections. The silence all dissent against the rigged elections he ordered the soldiers to shoot to kill. 17 civilians were killed.

Zanu-PF under Mnangagwa, is still a party of corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs; same as under Mugabe. Nothing has change!

Of course, the opposition parties including MDC and Professor Madhuku's NCA all participated in last year's elections knowing fully well that Zanu-PF had not change and will rig the elections. The opposition knew Zanu-PF would give away a few gravy train seats and a share of the Political Party Finance (Act) payout for all who get 5% or more of the vote. It was this bait that the opposition are after; they did not care how flawed and illegal the election process was.

By participating in last year's elections the opposition gave the flawed and illegal process some modicum of respectability and, by the same token, gave the illegitimate Zanu-PF regime some modicum of legitimacy.

So Professor Lovemore Madhuku admits Mnangagwa is corrupt and incompetent; after 39 years of Zanu-PF blundering from pillar to post, that is obvious. And yet, surprise, surprise he also admits to keeping Zanu-PF from collapsing! How stupid is that!

Since President Mnangagwa has no clue how to get Zimbabwe out of this economic mess; "he did not proffer any solutions," as Madhuku rightly put it; Zimbabwe is going to sink deeper and into the economic mess.

What is frustrating is unless we have free, fair and credible elections, we are well and truly stuck with this Zanu-PF regime. And it is none other than Madhuku, Chamisa and the rest of the opposition village idiots whose participation in rigged elections are helping to keep Zanu-PF in power!

Zimbabwe is in a real mess because the country has been stuck with a corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical de facto one-party Zanu-PF dictatorship for 39 years and counting. The country has been desperate for change for decades and the very people, the opposition, who should be delivering the change are the ones stopping change!

Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

