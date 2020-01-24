Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Not doing well at O-Level is not the end of the world

3 hrs ago | Views
Horticulture is a quick turnaround farming venture and the farmer is always 'liquid', living good in good living.

Mr Walter Murinyu is a youthful horticulturist into growing tomatoes by the shores of Ruya Dam in Chinehasha area of Chiweshe in Mash. Central.  

His tomato crop needs no accolades as the crop is visibly good and the produce now selling like hot cakes. 'Tomatoes telling their own story', the young farmer is no stranger to profitable farming since he also grows potatoes, butternuts, cucumbers and vegetables not forgetting king onions for that unique French flavour in most dishes.

Many young people in Chiweshe are reputable farmers with most into growing the globally recognized tobacco. Zimbabwean tobacco is said to have a unique flavour that is pleasing to smokers, should we call it a Zimbabwean climatic signature?

There is always a future for those who did not do well at O-Level. Farming can be a rewarding career and better still, one can try again and rewrite the exam. There is no harm in falling the problem comes when you do not rise again.

Rushing into marriage may not be the best option, they will falter those who hurry especially for the girl child. Market gardening is very profitable, those growing vegetables are also smiling because there is always something in the back pocket.

The seemingly adequate rains are good for sweet potato farming, with sweet potatoes we can beat the alarming bread prices by resorting to eating potatoes for breakfast and between meals. Why sit and 'cry', leave the chair and go farming.

Days of 'just house wives' have long been gone.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.

Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo predicts another Zimbabwe coup next month

25 mins ago | 8 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa tells Donald Trump to keep his America

37 mins ago | 133 Views

Ministry of youth human resources manager jailed

2 hrs ago | 995 Views

We are still holding unto the receipts hoping for a miracle

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

The wrong resurrection

3 hrs ago | 913 Views

Mnangagwa church interface on this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 926 Views

Chiwenga tours Kanyemba projects

3 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zimbabwe back to 2008 era, says MDC

3 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zimbabwe's hard-pressed war vets demand more

3 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zesa in showdown with coal producers

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimra misses Mthuli Ncube's tax condition

3 hrs ago | 740 Views

GMB stocks depleted

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Fastjet expands Zimbabwe network

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabweans turn to cheap makeshift schools

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's cop disarmed by a half-dressed man

3 hrs ago | 1144 Views

'Chiwenga arm-twisting Judiciary'

4 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa escalate fight

4 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet letting country down big time

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

How many Justices Dube-Banda does Zimbabwe have?

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

4 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

4 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

4 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

4 hrs ago | 665 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days