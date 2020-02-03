Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Can anyone please assist Chinehasha Health Centre in Mash. Central?

03 Feb 2020 at 18:39hrs | Views
Imagine handling three new born baby deliveries at night using a phone light during an extended power outage, what a nightmare it must be?

Chinehasha Health Centre is said to be the first of its kind in Mazowe District, a facility with a vast catchment area with the dedicated staff attending to scores of impatient patients per day.

It has now been six weeks if not more since electricity bid us farewell with no promise to return. Such a health centre should have a solar lighting system on standby for such eventuality. The irony is that all nearby bottle stores have solar lighting to bridge the blackouts.

Another 'surprise blast', the health centre has no clinical thermometer, a basic but important instrument at health facilities. Nurses have to shove their hands into children's armpits to 'guess' the body temperature. What a comedy of omissions and commissions?

A tragic situation indeed. We need clinical thermometers at Chinehasha Health Centre like yesterday. A Health Centre is something above a clinic and must be equipped to suit its status. Gone are the days of Kalamazoo systems, large files and ugly filing cabinets.

The institution would do well with a laptop for easy handling, records keeping and information dissemination. I appeal to the children of Mash. Central, if you have found favour in God's eyes please come to the rescue of Chinehasha Health Centre.

Our pro-people Honourable MP and the Provincial Leadership can you please come to our aid.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha. Mash. Central.

Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa
Most Popular In 7 Days