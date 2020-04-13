BEWARE: Conmen with number 082 751 2323 latch onto omalayitsha and Zimbabweans bases in SA

Opinion / National

Conmen with cellphone number 082 751 2323 are latching onto omalayitsha by pretending to be genuine customers who want to send goods to Zimbabwe during the lockdown period.More to follow....

Source - Nearly robbed

