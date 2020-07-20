Latest News Editor's Choice


Open letter to President Mnangagwa

20 Jul 2020
Let me begin this open letter by saying that when you came into power I was not your fan but I decided to give you a chance since you said you were going to represent me and push advance the ideals of all Zimbabweans.

Over the years you have not been for the people but for self and things are worse under your leadership (not sure what that is)

I am not sure whether you see or understand what is happening on the ground. Corruption is on the rise and nothing is being done all I see is catch and release, (not sure why) and for how long shall this continue?

I would love to come back home and be part of the rebuilding of the country and contribute through my skill.

The government should be for the people by the people. But hey it's your voice that should only be heard what a sad situation.

Now let's talk about why this open letter, I am in the media space and I got into this space to be the guy that tells the story and it breaks my heart seeing that my fellow media practitioners are being silenced and being gagged.

What is the role of the media people Mr President?

Should we let crime pass us by because we fear being victimized?



Stanley Dube
