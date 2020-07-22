Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Victoria Falls name must fall now

4 hrs ago | Views
MONUMENTS and cities named after the departed are designed to honour people, and to keep those honourees and what they stood for alive in our collective memory. Therefore, I am left to wonder as black majority Zimbabweans what are we honouring by letting the pride of our nation Motsi wa-Tunya Falls remain named after the queen, a woman who presided over the evil empire.

I believe that the name Victoria Falls shall fall and be replaced with Motsi waTunya, its real name, in honour of the indigenous Tonga people who named it first before the so-called David Livingston, who viewed our ancestors as savages, set foot on it. For the following three reasons, the name must go.

First, real heroes are the ones that pass the test of time. Their contributions do not wither under the constantly changing standards set by generations that follow. We do not have writings or utterances of Victoria on what she thought about Africans, as it's their custom not to comment in public. However, we can peer through her actions to see what she thought about us Africans.

On October 29, 1889, Victoria approved a charter that granted Cecil John Rhodes sovereign power to run our beloved country as a private company under the disguise of the so-called Rudd Concession agreement of October 30, 1888.

That charter led to murder, violence, massacres, hanging, land grab, displacement into reserves, theft, looting of mineral, subjugation, enslavement, discrimination and apartheid against our people being muted by Rhodes and his men.

That evil was made possible by Victoria's ascent to the charter. Today, that raging fire is still affecting us 200 years on. Should we continue to honour her for this unbearable pain and suffering that our people continue to shoulder today?

Second, when Lobengula later discovered what the concession really meant. He sent izinduna Babayane and Mshete to try and renounce it, but Victoria paid no heed. The queen had no intentions of even hearing their plea. Some accounts stated that she was fond of Rhodes's imperial ideas. As they say "svimbo inoperera pana mambo", which means "as the sceptre of authority is passed among the council, it stops at the chief".

Victoria had a chance to be counted, she did not want to listen to the African. Her desire for her race to dominate over the black race drove her, thus all the evils of the empire surely stops at her feet. For that reason alone, she should never be honoured on our beloved continent.

Third, we are told that changing the name would lead to a decline in the number of tourists. That is a fear-mongering argument from those who still want to continue to perpetuate the insults that our forbearers and our generation continues to suffer.

Let's us tear down names that bring hate and pain to our collective memory, and honour our ancestors who fought with bravery and love for our continent. So let us erase the memory and curse in our living consciousness and our land by removing Victoria from our sacred sites.

Let us remove David Livingstone and other monuments from the Falls and put them in a museum and replace them with monuments and sculptures of local people. If that means reduced revenues from tourism, it's a price that me and my fellow countrymen are willing to pay.

Tendai Kamba in Laramie Woming, USA


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

11 mins ago | 0 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

20 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

21 mins ago | 41 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

22 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

24 mins ago | 11 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

25 mins ago | 55 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

25 mins ago | 9 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

26 mins ago | 8 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

2 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 729 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 631 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

4 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 722 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

4 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

4 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

4 hrs ago | 954 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3050 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2523 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5487 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

8 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 4159 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

8 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

8 hrs ago | 380 Views

Police keen to interview activists

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

8 hrs ago | 852 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

8 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

9 hrs ago | 610 Views

ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

10 hrs ago | 2953 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days