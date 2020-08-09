Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

The reason why the special envoy from South Africa snubed the opposition revealed

38 secs ago | Views
The opposition was breathing fire over the snub by the envoys from South Africa. They were quick to spread wrong information and casting aspersions with sole aim of soiling the good name of Zimbabwe.

So what really is an envoy?

An envoy extraordinary or minister plenipotentiary, usually known as a minister, is a diplomatic head of mission who is ranked below ambassador. ... Ambassadors were only exchanged between great powers, close allies, and related monarchies. Envoys are sent for a specific purpose.

So an occasion when a person or group goes somewhere to collect information about something and report back to the one who has sent them. They always go with specific mandate and must never go beyond the mandate.

A fact-finding mission or visit is one whose purpose is to get information about a particular situation, especially for an official group. For each commission or fact-finding mission, information on the mandating authority, the mandate, the members, and links to the related resolutions and reports, where available, are provided

AMONG all the instruments available to the President in his conduct of foreign relations, none is more flexible than the use of personal representatives. He is free to employ officials of the government or private citizens. He may give them such rank and title as seem appropriate to the tasks; these designations may be ambassador, commissioner, agent, delegate; or he may assign no title at all. He may send his agents to any place on earth that he thinks desirable and give them instructions either by word of mouth, or in writing, or through the Department of State, or in any other manner that seems to him fitted to the occasion. Some have been exceedingly formal; others completely informal. Many agents have borne commissions like those of Government officers, ensuring them diplomatic rights, dignities and immunities.  

Unfortunately the opposition were confused and put out the narrative that a special envoy was appointed by African Union chairperson, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe reports of gross human rights violations in Zimbabwe. The confusion was made worse by the fact that the South African president is again the Chairperson of AU. When the envoy jetted out of the country after completing their mission MDC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere as usual told the press that the envoy aborted their proposed meetings with the opposition and civic society groups under unclear circumstances. Mahere was confused by the fact that the envoy was to meet the president, she is in the same dream that Chamisa is a president of Zimbabwe. The envoy was fot the president not assumed presidents.

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba clarified that the Presidential envoys sent by South Africa's Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to interact with Zimbabwean stakeholders were not mandated to meet anyone else outside the Presidency. Their mandate was to meet the president.

The problem we have is that the Opposition believe that they are equal to the president.  So they labour under the illusion that they must meet any foreign dignitary who visits the president.

It is not correct that the envoys were barred by President Mnangagwa from meeting the two MDCs as mandated by their principal. This was one of the normal tainting campaigns by the opposition.
Presidential Special envoys are deputations between two heads of State. Theirs is to deliver a message from one head of State to another and, to take back the response to sending Head of State.

They may .not re-interpret their mission or purpose to do any other business without undermining their status as special envoys. There is thus no sensible reason to have expected the Mufamadi-led Special Envoys to have branched out of their strict mandate defined by the two interacting Heads of State and governments by meeting other groups inside the country.

Simply, that is not the role of Presidential Special Envoys. Second confusion is to imagine this is a sub-regional intervention. It is not. It is merely a BILATERAL interaction between two close Heads of State representing two close sister republics.

If Sadc has to get involved - and there has to be very good grounds for that outside adulterated images circulated by the hashtag nonsense - that will happen through appropriate mechanism, namely Sadc Organ.: commented cde George Charamba  

Baleka Mbete, Sydney Mufamadi and advocate Ngoako Abel Ramatlhodi met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House and were not expected to meet main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and civic society organisations. They created their own imagination of a meeting with the envoys.  The opposition had believed that the trio had arrived on a fact-finding mission "following recent reports by the opposition, of difficulties that the Republic of Zimbabwe is assumed to be experiencing",

The scenario tells us the desperation in the MDC and civil civic camps in trying to soil the Zimbabwean name. The creation of a smoke screen and trying to obstruct the course of justice on the arrested political activists in Zimbabwe has made the world panic and view Zimbabwe in a different way.

vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk


Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Islamic terrorists defeat Zimbabwe contract killer in Mozambique

14 mins ago | 238 Views

4 Hobbies that come with risks you need to manage

58 mins ago | 151 Views

FULL TEXT: July Moyo gives villagers 4 months to leave Hwange

1 hr ago | 983 Views

Cyril Ramphosa ordered to lift alcohol ban

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Sikhala throws Zimbabwe police in panic mode

3 hrs ago | 5694 Views

US targets Zim tycoons over their rights to freely associate

4 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Jubilation as court frees 7 accused of plotting to remove Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 7364 Views

Confusion over Ramaphosa's envoys cleared

5 hrs ago | 5495 Views

D-day for Hopewell Chin'ono

5 hrs ago | 3669 Views

South Africa Trade Union turns heat on Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6174 Views

Ramaphosa advised 'go to Harare and meet opposition' after envoys forced to eat humble pie - even worse will follow

7 hrs ago | 5168 Views

The Zimbabwean political allegory: A dystopian complex

7 hrs ago | 846 Views

Book Aid International supports libraries in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe turned into 100% military state: MDA

8 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Disappointment of Ramaphosa's envoys and the Zimbabwean problem

8 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Partnerships in lies, historical distortions and corruption now an ANC/ZanuPF game

8 hrs ago | 627 Views

Ramaphosa's envoys did not snub Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 4589 Views

Togarepi, Matutu bounce back

9 hrs ago | 5405 Views

Mnangagwa spoils soldiers, police

9 hrs ago | 8237 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' says there is crisis in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3825 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance youth leader

9 hrs ago | 829 Views

Mnanaggwa urged to amend laws

9 hrs ago | 970 Views

Council workers in shady land deals

9 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa's govt suspends new road projects

9 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Parirenyatwa COVID-19 centre over-stretched

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Cross-border traders push for border re-opening

9 hrs ago | 701 Views

BCC rolls out e-learning facilities at schools

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe poverty worsens

9 hrs ago | 438 Views

No need to over-regulate political parties: Veritas

9 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Mnangagwa's Methodist Church Membership must be revoked'

9 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zimbabwe reserve money supply drops

9 hrs ago | 668 Views

Zera warns errant service stations

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

'Unboiled borehole water not suitable for drinking'

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Chin'ono makes fresh bail application

9 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwean Civic group slams SA opposition

9 hrs ago | 576 Views

Over 6 000 kombis impounded

9 hrs ago | 377 Views

Lawyers walk out in protest

9 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Zimbabwe police fret over curfew breakers

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

Prisons gets new boss

9 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa must be barred from SA hospitals, says Vavi

9 hrs ago | 681 Views

Chamisa betrayed as Biti throws his name for presidency 2023

15 hrs ago | 13048 Views

30 ZBC staffers test Covid-19 positive

17 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Mnangagwa heaps praises on 'professional, peaceful' army

17 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mnangagwa trashes govt critics

18 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Cop wants Matanga imprisoned

18 hrs ago | 2216 Views

It's up to Mnangagwa to turn around Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Putin announces first Covid-19 vaccine

18 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Ramaphosa fights to end Zimbabwe's political crisis

18 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Mnangagwa commits to improving ZDF conditions of service

18 hrs ago | 313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days