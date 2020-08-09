The reason why the special envoy from South Africa snubed the opposition revealed

Opinion / National

The opposition was breathing fire over the snub by the envoys from South Africa. They were quick to spread wrong information and casting aspersions with sole aim of soiling the good name of Zimbabwe.So what really is an envoy?An envoy extraordinary or minister plenipotentiary, usually known as a minister, is a diplomatic head of mission who is ranked below ambassador. ... Ambassadors were only exchanged between great powers, close allies, and related monarchies. Envoys are sent for a specific purpose.So an occasion when a person or group goes somewhere to collect information about something and report back to the one who has sent them. They always go with specific mandate and must never go beyond the mandate.A fact-finding mission or visit is one whose purpose is to get information about a particular situation, especially for an official group. For each commission or fact-finding mission, information on the mandating authority, the mandate, the members, and links to the related resolutions and reports, where available, are providedAMONG all the instruments available to the President in his conduct of foreign relations, none is more flexible than the use of personal representatives. He is free to employ officials of the government or private citizens. He may give them such rank and title as seem appropriate to the tasks; these designations may be ambassador, commissioner, agent, delegate; or he may assign no title at all. He may send his agents to any place on earth that he thinks desirable and give them instructions either by word of mouth, or in writing, or through the Department of State, or in any other manner that seems to him fitted to the occasion. Some have been exceedingly formal; others completely informal. Many agents have borne commissions like those of Government officers, ensuring them diplomatic rights, dignities and immunities.Unfortunately the opposition were confused and put out the narrative that a special envoy was appointed by African Union chairperson, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe reports of gross human rights violations in Zimbabwe. The confusion was made worse by the fact that the South African president is again the Chairperson of AU. When the envoy jetted out of the country after completing their mission MDC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere as usual told the press that the envoy aborted their proposed meetings with the opposition and civic society groups under unclear circumstances. Mahere was confused by the fact that the envoy was to meet the president, she is in the same dream that Chamisa is a president of Zimbabwe. The envoy was fot the president not assumed presidents.Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba clarified that the Presidential envoys sent by South Africa's Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to interact with Zimbabwean stakeholders were not mandated to meet anyone else outside the Presidency. Their mandate was to meet the president.The problem we have is that the Opposition believe that they are equal to the president. So they labour under the illusion that they must meet any foreign dignitary who visits the president.It is not correct that the envoys were barred by President Mnangagwa from meeting the two MDCs as mandated by their principal. This was one of the normal tainting campaigns by the opposition.Presidential Special envoys are deputations between two heads of State. Theirs is to deliver a message from one head of State to another and, to take back the response to sending Head of State.They may .not re-interpret their mission or purpose to do any other business without undermining their status as special envoys. There is thus no sensible reason to have expected the Mufamadi-led Special Envoys to have branched out of their strict mandate defined by the two interacting Heads of State and governments by meeting other groups inside the country.Simply, that is not the role of Presidential Special Envoys. Second confusion is to imagine this is a sub-regional intervention. It is not. It is merely a BILATERAL interaction between two close Heads of State representing two close sister republics.If Sadc has to get involved - and there has to be very good grounds for that outside adulterated images circulated by the hashtag nonsense - that will happen through appropriate mechanism, namely Sadc Organ.: commented cde George CharambaBaleka Mbete, Sydney Mufamadi and advocate Ngoako Abel Ramatlhodi met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House and were not expected to meet main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and civic society organisations. They created their own imagination of a meeting with the envoys. The opposition had believed that the trio had arrived on a fact-finding mission "following recent reports by the opposition, of difficulties that the Republic of Zimbabwe is assumed to be experiencing",The scenario tells us the desperation in the MDC and civil civic camps in trying to soil the Zimbabwean name. 