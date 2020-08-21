Zimbabwe flares up in flames.... as SB Moyo becomes face of yet another coup

Opinion / National

Luke Tamborinyoka is the Deputy Secretary for Presidential Affairs in the MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa. He is a multiple award-winning journalist who was once elected and served as the secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists. Tamborinyoka served as spokesperson for almost 10 years to the country's democracy icon, Morgan Tsvangirai until the latter's death in 2018. He is an ardent political scientist who won the Book Prize for Best Student when he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Political Science at the University of Zimbabwe. You can interact with him on Facebook or on the twitter handle @luke_tambo.