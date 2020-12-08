Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora gets nod to contest MDC-T Presidency

08 Dec 2020 at 06:42hrs | Views
MDC-T Masvingo 2014 provincial structures have thrown party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora a lifeline after giving the opposition senator his first nomination in a crowded race to become party leader.

An elated Mwonzora tweeted the development.

"Thank you Masvingo Provincial and entire MDC-T Masvingo Province structures for joining the rest of the other Provinces which have DECLARED that I am the best person to put the shoes of the late President Morgan Tsvangirai…" he said.

Mwonzora is contesting acting president Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi for the post.

The extraordinary congress set for next week is meant to bring closure to the protracted fight to succeed the MDC founding leader who died of colon cancer in a South African hospital 14 February 2018.

The nomination means Mwonzora is now officially in the race.

However, the race is still tight as speculation is high that the other three; Khupe, Mudzuri and Komichi, are ganging up to make sure the ambitious politician does not win the race.

The MDC split for the umpteenth time early this year when the Supreme Court nullified Nelson Chamisa's election as leader of the main opposition which was renamed MDC Alliance ahead of the 2018 national elections.

The court ordered an extraordinary congress to replace Tsvangirai.

However, Chamisa has adamantly refused to relinquish his post as MDC Alliance leader, insisting his party was not bound by the controversial court ruling.

Source - newzimbabwe
